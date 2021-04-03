This bishop believes that we’re best served by sobering moments — moments just like this

He speaks softly. He holds hands. He bows his head in silent prayer. He remembers his own harrowing medical journey, a dance with this deadly disease — the pandemic that has reshaped all of our lives.

And as the pastor moves easily from one person to the next in his church hall now converted into a clinic, he carries a message of resurrection — and of vaccination — with a hard-earned conviction that is impossible to miss.

In this holy season with its promise of renewal and rebirth — of light and hope — there has never been an Eastertime quite like this one.

“I’m the pastor of the church and I’m praying for people not to get COVID and I’m scared to death,” Bishop John M. Borders III, the pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church, said as we sat in his church’s sanctuary the other day.

“Because if I get it, it’s a death sentence for me,” Bishop Borders, 62, said. “And then one day, I did. Two months ago, I came down with it. My fever never reached 101. But I had the chills. I had the aches. I had the pains.

“And I never lost my sense of smell or my sense of taste and I never had a consuming chest problem, but I had everything else. And during that time, we may have lost 15 to 20 members of our church who died from COVID and I buried. And this place is a family.”

So, what’s happening in this bright place of worship along Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan is not a matter of faith. There is nothing theoretical about it. It’s vital. And it’s life-saving.

Sunday church services are offered virtually now. But this is real. So, when Boston Medical Center reached out to Bishop Borders’s church about a month ago to set up a vaccination site in his church hall, he did not hesitate.

So now, more than 6,000 people have come to this church to get vaccinated at one of the five open-access clinics that BMC is operating.

“We knew people would be open to coming to a church,” said Petrina Martin Cherry, a BMC vice president. “This is a place of worship. People have been here for food service. We knew it would be a place that people trusted. It’s a place where they can come and talk to the bishop.”

And that’s precisely what they do.

Bishop Borders, the church’s senior pastor, is no cookie-cutter man of the cloth.

He was playing music in a group called the Energetics as a teenager, an avocation that meant late nights and sleepy mornings when he attended high school in West Roxbury where he arrived each morning after stepping off a yellow bus.

“And I remember sitting in that classroom after performing the night before, and I fell asleep in class,” he recalled. “And I woke to the sound of laughter of the students in that class because the teacher said, ‘Look, that’s all they do.’ God as my witness. And I was the only Black in that class. I’ll never forget that as long as I live.”

He never did.

Instead, he began his spiritual journey.

He washed cars during the day and read his Bible for eight hours into the night. He studied religion at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. He attended Gordon–Conwell Theological Seminary in Boston. And, as a young minister, then the father of two young children, he hit a wall.

“I was falling down the rabbit hole,” he said. “And a seminary student shared a Scripture reading he had heard in chapel that simply said: ‘If you cannot run with the footmen, then how can you contend with horses?’

“What that Scripture means is that if you cannot handle the problems [God is] giving you now, how are you going to handle the more serious and consequential problems that you’re going to face down the road?” he said.

And now, he is down the road.

A twisting road of disease and despair. Of economic disruption and social tumult.

If there were ever a time when his pastoral duties are urgently needed, this is it.

“This bishop has always been a good leader,” Randall Tatum, 66, of Mansfield, told me the other day after receiving his second vaccination. “You can tell when you come into his church that his message is strong. And the people are responsive. He’s very good.”

As he stopped to chat with the newly vaccinated in his church hall, this leader of a 4,000-member congregation was simply the good neighbor, catching up with the faithful about life’s milestones, big and small.

He was, by turns, on the edge of tears and smiling with satisfaction — hopeful that with these early days of spring there will be medical relief along with warm seasonal renewal.

He’s been there so he speaks with uncommon authority.

“When you receive the phone call that says your test is positive, every single COVID story in the news became my story. And that scared me,” he said. “I saw the pictures of people on ventilators in the ICU. I was waiting for the day that that would be me and that this church would have to bury me.”

But then a conviction — a conviction he’s leaned on his entire life — took new hold.

“After about three days, I said, ‘You know what? You’re not going to die from this. You’re going to get better.’ And I began to fight back on the inside.”

Fight back. And prepare for the season of Easter and the heavenly promises that accompany it.

When we spoke, Bishop Borders was already at work on his Easter Sunday homily.

He’d written an outline. He had it ready on his cellphone for instant consultation.

It remains a work in progress, but he intends to quote the prophet Isaiah.

“The Sovereign Lord declares — he who gathers the exiles of Israel: ‘I will gather still others to them besides those already gathered.’ ”

The bishop was focused on Scripture passages that have newfound resonance in these turbulent days.

“Those gathering at the Capitol on January 6th sought to destroy democracy in America,” he said. “In contrast, Jesus Christ is gathering people for reconciliation, love, and peace.”

He paused briefly and then focused on the Bible’s message:

“Peter says to Jesus, ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’ And then Jesus says, ‘You are Peter and upon this rock I will build my church.’ Jesus went on to tell them that he has to suffer at the hands of the scribes and the Pharisees and he has to be persecuted. And he has to die and be raised up on the third day.”

He has talked to his congregation about the sobering moments of our time. “Because I believe in this life we’re best served by our sobering moments,” he said.

Sobering moments just like this one.

Moments when the word of God is being streamed live over the Internet by a pastor who is praying for that blessed time when the doors to his beloved church swing open again into the fresh and newborn promise of another spring.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.