Woman dies, man seriously injured, after wrong way crash in Holyoke

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 3, 2021, 29 minutes ago

A 69-year-old woman died after she drove the wrong way down Route 91 in Holyoke and crashed head on into another vehicle Saturday afternoon, State Police said.

The woman, a Holyoke resident, was driving a 2005 Mercedes-Benz southbound on the northbound side when she collided with a 2013 Honda Civic around noon, State Police said in a statement. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 25-year-old man from Springfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, State Police said. The crash is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

