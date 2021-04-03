Woman dies, man seriously injured, after wrong way crash in Holyoke

A 69-year-old woman died after she drove the wrong way down Route 91 in Holyoke and crashed head on into another vehicle Saturday afternoon, State Police said.

The woman, a Holyoke resident, was driving a 2005 Mercedes-Benz southbound on the northbound side when she collided with a 2013 Honda Civic around noon, State Police said in a statement. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.