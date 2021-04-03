‘It was not what he signed up for’: Slain Capitol Police officer loved job, but worried after insurrection

It was the home of a fallen hero, Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, and emotions, like the breeze, were raw. The North Adams native, a father of two young children, had been killed in an attack on the US Capitol Friday and his fellow officers — grappling with the fourth death of a colleague this year — closed ranks around Evans’ grieving family and friends.

BURKE, Va.—The April sun was bright Saturday morning, but there was a chill in the air on the quiet cul-de-sac where two US Capitol Police cars stood sentinel outside a neat townhouse with pale blue shutters.

Advertisement

A group of five officers arrived around mid-day, their badges bearing black bands, and made their way over a pastel-colored chalk drawing on the home’s walkway to pay their respects. The job Evans, 41, had dreamed about since college meant he spent his days over the past 18 years protecting the Capitol complex and the people who work there — a job that had become increasingly dangerous.

He understood the responsibility, said Bob Epskamp, 91, a longtime neighbor who recalled talking to him about it several years ago.

“He did put quite a bit of time into his work,” Epskamp said, sitting on a bench in front of his townhouse a few doors from Evans’. “I said to him, ‘You’ve got a wonderful job. You’re protecting what is one of the important symbols of our democracy.’ But I said, ‘You do recognize that when things go wrong you can put yourself in jeopardy and you need to be cautious.’ "

Things went terribly wrong Friday. A man identified by law enforcement officials as Noah Green, 25, of Indiana, crashed a car into Evans and another officer at a police checkpoint near the Capitol. Evans was killed and the other officer was injured. Green was fatally shot by police during the incident.

Advertisement

Green’s family issued a statement Saturday saying he “was not a terrorist by any means,” according to the Washington Post. The statement said said Green appeared to have been suffering from “depression and potential mental illness.” The family members said they “feel great sympathy for the officer whose life was taken and the other injured during these events.”

A spokesman for the Evans family said they had no comment on the tragedy Saturday.

William "Billy" Evans at the 2004 wedding of Adam Rodriguez, a friend and former roommate of Evans, who was best man at the wedding.

Condolences for Evans have flowed in from President Biden, congressional leaders, and rank-and-file lawmakers. Flags were lowered to half-staff in his honor at the Capitol, the White House, and throughout Massachusetts.

Friday’s attack came nearly three months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained in the attack, and two other officers died by suicide in its aftermath.

After the insurrection, Evans was ready to move on from the only job he’d known since graduating from Springfield’s Western New England University in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, according to Adam Rodriguez, a college friend and former D.C.-area roommate.

For years, being a Capitol Police officer matched Evans’ desire to work in law enforcement while maintaining a feeling of security, Rodriguez said.

“He enjoyed the fact that it was always safe,” said Rodriquez, 41, of Virginia, in a phone interview. “There wasn’t a risk.”

But that changed Jan. 6, and Evans had begun to look forward to being eligible to retire in two years, Rodriguez said.

Advertisement

“He enjoyed it, but at the same time, when the world was getting crazy ...” Rodriguez said, his voice trailing off. “He still wanted to do that, but it became a zoo down there. ... It was not what he signed up for.”

Robert E. Johnson, president of Western New England University, on Saturday called Evans’ death “a great tragedy.”

“In the past 24 hours, Billy’s close friends from WNE have been reminiscing about their time with him on campus, describing him as someone who was extremely welcoming and friendly, humble, and always willing to help others,” Johnson said in a statement.

William "Billy" Evans (right) at the 2004 wedding of Adam Rodriguez, a friend and former roommate of Evans, who was best man at the wedding.

Evans’ college friends remembered him as a laid-back but perennially upbeat companion.

“He was just the person you wanted to hang out and share a laugh with,” said Matt Derry, 40, of North Carolina, who lived three doors down from Evans in their freshman year and went on to share a suite with him.

“He was an all-around amazing person to know and be around,” Derry said.

Evans had a knack for putting people at ease, friends said. Melissa Orazio, 40, of Pittsfield, who participated in the same Berkshires bowling leagues as Evans during middle and high school, said he took care of a fellow shy kid leaving a small town for the Springfield university.

“He was not one for a lot of attention — once you got to know him he was an incredibly funny guy,” she said. “He would make everybody feel more comfortable.”

Advertisement

She said Evans’ loyalty and thoughtfulness, so valued by his friends, are likely what put him on a path toward law enforcement.

“A lot of us weren’t sure what [we] were going to do” after college, she said. “With Billy, it was never a question. He knew.”

Evans was proud of his job and put a lot of time into it, Epskamp said. Capitol Police officers wear special badges on the day the president is inaugurated. When Barack Obama took office, Epskamp sought one for a souvenir.

“I asked Billy if there was anyone on the force who didn’t want their badge and he said, ‘I’m sure I can find somebody,’ ” Epskamp said. “And so I have one of the badges.”

After travelling the 20 miles from the nation’s capitol to his suburban home, Evans often played outside with his children, Logan and Abigail, Epskamp said. Although he wasn’t certain, Epskamp said he thought their names reflected Evans’ love of his home state — Logan for Logan Airport and Abigail for the wife of founding father John Adams.

“Logan, his dad wanted him to be a baseball player for Red Sox Nation,” Epskamp said. Evans would take Logan to a grassy area near their townhouse to pitch to him and “Logan would try to knock it out of the park,” Epskamp said.

Although Evans was known for enthusiastically quoting a wide range of favorite lines from movies and TV shows, it was an ancient consideration of humility that he chose to put under his photo in his 1998 Drury High School yearbook.

Advertisement

“When I die, I would rather have children asking why I don’t have a monument, rather than asking why I do have one,” he wrote, using a line attributed to the Roman historian Cato.

Orazio had never heard the quote, but said it fit Evans.

“He was throughout his entire life an incredibly caring, thoughtful person that didn’t ever want to necessarily be recognized for what he did,” she said. “He was not the guy to look for accolades, but they are certainly deserved.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera. Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.