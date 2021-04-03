‘Old’ — a state of being, a state of mind, a state of grace, a state unto oneself

Deeper into her essay, however, I was surprised to read that her generosity doesn’t extend to others who might not agree with her choices or, more to the point, whose choices she might not agree with.

Anne Bernays’s reflections on aging, “I’m old, and I know things” (Ideas, March 28), offer a realistic and generous perspective on what it means to get old. She is clear-eyed in recognizing how her body isn’t what it was and doesn’t complain or despair about what she can no longer do. When she looks in the mirror and sees “an old bag looking back at” her, she is cheered up by reminding herself of the alternative. Good for her!

Aging can offer another benefit that Bernays overlooked: less judgment. We can worry less about peer pressure and the anxiety that comes from wearing the wrong clothes or hanging out with an unpopular crowd. We can remember fervently held views from our 20s and be grateful that we’ve changed, or at least mellowed. It feels great to get to the age when you can honestly believe that your friend’s choices, while not your own, can bring her happiness, and that your choices don’t indicate moral superiority. If I embrace my gray hair and my friend wants to be a blonde, I no longer need to judge her for that. As for those still trying to keep up with the 30-year-olds at the gym? Hope you can!

So let’s not judge Nancy Pelosi for choosing to be a brunette, or question whether she’s had plastic surgery, and Anne Bernays, I’m glad you’re happy to let your aging show. Both you and the House speaker have earned the right to do whatever the heck you want.

Norma Steinberg

Jamaica Plain

Thriving in retirement communities

Anne Bernays’s “I’m old, and I know things” is as refreshing a piece about “old people” as I’ve read in years. Yes to all she says about longevity. Much is just dumb luck and genes, though walking 40 minutes a day, as she prescribes, may help. My one objection to what she writes in this essay is that in the United States, “we dispatch our ‘senior citizens’ … to retirement communities.”

I protest. My husband and I moved to a fantastic retirement community of our own free will, as did the amazing new friends we made here. It is a luxury to be able to live at a place like North Hill, but I have every opportunity here to continue to be politically active, join groups that address social and community issues, and advocate on behalf of diversity and inclusivity. Never mind the range of courses and lectures, the gorgeous art in our curated gallery, the musical performances, and the book and current-affairs discussions that jog our brains and feed our passions.

Imogene Fish

Needham

Thank you, Anne Bernays, for making me laugh on a dreary Sunday morning. She expressed far better than I how I feel about living in an aging body (I was born in 1937).

This article is front and center on my refrigerator door for all younger visitors to read.

Lynn Gaulin

North Attleborough

Following is an edited sampling of comments readers of Anne Bernays’s essay posted on BostonGlobe.com:

As a 60-year-old, I’ve started to see the future coming. People no longer ask my opinion of things like they used to 10 or 20 years ago. I think as you age, people assume you know less about what is going on in the world. It’s a bit frustrating. (whippersnapper)

You’re a kid! 60 is young. Embrace it. (Jeanne357)

Well-written and enjoyable essay. My only critique is in regard to age being an excuse (and I hear this a lot) for removing the clutch between the brain and and the mouth. Achieving advanced years shouldn’t be a pass for poor manners. (FlexPat)

Absolutely agree. It can make your loved ones cringe. My mom did this in the nursing home. She would say horrible things about the workers there, RIGHT IN FRONT OF THEM! It made me wish I could become invisible. (whippersnapper)

My son-in-law’s mother died recently (80+). She was a proper Englishwoman, but she loved to wear jeans with a flannel shirt, including her pearls. She had her opinions, but they always came across better with her British accent. Oh, that I could be more like her! (odey)

Those “dark pants with elastic waistband” are my standby. I remember my grandmother with her corsets, skirts, and nylon stockings, which she wore any time she left the house. I am thankful that today’s attire is much more comfortable. (user_1356840)

I will wear jeans as an old woman, and people can think whatever they like. They are part of who I was, am, and always will be. (envirsci17)

This piece is so good. And I note Bernays encourages us to not toss away the bourbon. (slyboots)

This was liberating, as in liberating me from shying away from the word “old,” especially in writing. I think it’s a hangover from a period when ageism was frowned upon, and rightly so, but it affected the adjective “old” and how it’s used. (garymichael)

For more thoughts in this same vein, read John Leland’s fine book, “Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old.” The people profiled in the book are struggling like the rest of us. But their perspective can teach all of us a lot. (visionsofneal)

I’m still an analog guy in a digital world. (chmk)

I have always been keen on adventure, and hope to continue the habit somehow until I keel over. The summer I turned 60, my favorite cousin and I went on a six-day horse trek into some rugged, mountainous terrain in northern Canada. We slept in a little tent, rode all day up onto high ridges with spectacular vistas, sang songs around the campfire at night, giggled and sang in our tent under the stars next to a rushing mountain stream. It was a lifelong dream come true for both of us. Ten years later, we opted for a log cabin and softer beds, but we still went hiking, trail riding, river rafting, and swimming and gathered a few more stories, photos, and great memories. We’re not waiting 10 years for the next adventure. (Maplemum)

I’m in the latter half of my 50s, having thrown the bottle (of hair dye) out many moons ago in favor of embracing my well-earned grays (and ditching the waste of time and money required for hair color upkeep). I’m figuring out how to reframe years of age as years of experience. Do I love how I look? Well, no. I sure would like my appearance to be like it was in my 20s. But physical changes are just what happens to us as we age, and I’m OK with that. I get to age because I have not had the terrible misfortune of losing my life earlier on. I’ve raised my children, and retirement is now within shooting distance. I don’t have the pressure of needing to build a career — I can simply do good work and mentor people until I’m ready and able to stop. Aside from the physical deterioration that’s creeping in, I don’t mind my age at all. (singingcyclist)