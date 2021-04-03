Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo being evaluated after suffering upper-body injury against Penguins

The Bruins said Saturday morning that defenseman Brandon Carlo “will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis” after an upper-body injury in Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh. The injury occurred in the first period.
Carlo missed 25 days after a concussion stemming from a March 5 hit by Washington’s Tom Wilson. Wilson was suspended seven games and fined more than $300,000.
Thursday was Carlo’s second game since that incident, his second documented concussion in a five-year career. He was not at Friday’s practice in Brighton.
Coach Bruce Cassidy is scheduled to talk to reporters before Saturday’s puck drop against the Penguins (1 p.m.).
