bruins

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo being evaluated after suffering upper-body injury against Penguins

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated April 3, 2021, 1 hour ago
Brandon Carlo is under further evaluation by the Bruins after suffering an upper body injury.
The Bruins said Saturday morning that defenseman Brandon Carlo “will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis” after an upper-body injury in Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh. The injury occurred in the first period.

Carlo missed 25 days after a concussion stemming from a March 5 hit by Washington’s Tom Wilson. Wilson was suspended seven games and fined more than $300,000.

Thursday was Carlo’s second game since that incident, his second documented concussion in a five-year career. He was not at Friday’s practice in Brighton.

Coach Bruce Cassidy is scheduled to talk to reporters before Saturday’s puck drop against the Penguins (1 p.m.).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

