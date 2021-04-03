Bruins ride five-goal second period to wild victory over Penguins

The Bruins are trying to find their defensive game, and some secondary scoring. The search continues. Meanwhile, the more reliable facets of the operation — the front-line offensive production — arrived in full force over the final 40 minutes of Saturday’s 7-5 win over the Penguins.
Brad Marchand put up a hat trick and David Pastrnak scored twice. Those two, David Krejci, and Patrice Bergeron (one goal each) helped make it a rough day for Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith, who allowed six goals on 25 shots.
Marchand was on fire, setting up Krejci’s goal with a brilliant power-play feed, and continuing to set a fiery example for his younger mates (his scuffle with Kris Letang was this matinee affair at its highest heat). Marchand’s empty-netter sealed the deal with 1:01 left.
Pastrnak, in a five-game scoring slump and looking slower than his usual self, came alive after a miserable first period that saw the Bruins down, 1-0, on a Mark Jankowski goal. Pastrnak nearly had a hat trick. With DeSmith on the bench in the final three minutes, he drew a hook as he harassed Letang into a turnover in front of the empty net.
Jaroslav Halak (23 saves on 28 shots) made several big stops, including a sprawling save on Jake Guentzel before Pastrnak made it 6-4 at 13:28 of the third. But he allowed a couple of shaky ones, such as a short-side Cody Ceci shot in the third, and a Sidney Crosby pass that leaked through his pads.
During a faceoff with 1:11 left, Bergeron hit Crosby’s cheek with the butt-end of his stick, after Crosby got Bergeron with his blade on the shoulder. Crosby made sure the official saw it. Bergeron sat for a double minor, but Marchand chipped the puck into the netting after his ENG.
Satisfaction for the Bruins (19-10-5), who carried over much of Thursday’s 4-1 loss to these Penguins into the first period on Saturday. They had a hard time breaking the puck out, considering they were skating in quicksand. They scored five of the seven goals in the second period, and led, 5-3, after 40 minutes.
Pastrnak (11 seconds in) and Bergeron (0:45) scored in the first minute of the second, grabbing the lead for good.
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.