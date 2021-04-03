Gary Sánchez homers again as Yankees win in Corey Kluber’s debut

Chad Green got Rowdy Tellez to swing under a 96-mile-per-hour pitch to strand two on in the eighth and got a four-out save in the absence of Aroldis Chapman , who completed a two-game suspension for throwing near the head of Tampa Bay’s Mike Brousseau last Sept. 1.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber , limited by injuries to one inning in the previous two seasons, pitched around control problems to allow one earned run over four innings in his Yankees debut.

Gary Sánchez joined Elston Howard in 1963 as the only Yankees catchers to homer in each of the first two games and Jay Bruce blooped a two-run single in the seventh for his first hit with his new team in New York’s 5-3 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

A sellout Yankee Stadium crowd of 10,107 — capacity was limited to 20 percent under New York State novel coronavirus restrictions — was noticeably louder than during Thursday’s 3-2, 10-inning loss. Brett Gardner, a 37-year-old fan favorite, got loud cheers when he replaced Clint Frazier in left field to start the eighth.

Pitching in long sleeves on a 44-degree afternoon, Kluber threw 37 pitches in the first two innings, more than double his 18 last season. His 2019 season ended that May 1 when hit on the forearm by a comebacker, and his debut for Texas in the 2020 season lasted just one inning when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26.

Kluber, winner of the Cy Young Award in 2014 and ‘17 with Cleveland, struggled with his control, allowing three walks, five hits, and costly wild pitch in four-plus innings with five strikeouts. New York’s defense helped him by turning double plays in the first two innings.

Toronto’s Ross Stripling, starting because of injuries to Robbie Ray, Nate Pearson, and Thomas Hatch, allowed three runs, seven hits, and two walks in 3⅓ innings with five strikeouts.

Sánchez homered for a 2-1 lead in the fourth, and Tyler Chatwood entered with two on and allowed singles on consecutive pitches to Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks.

Long time coming for Teheran

Julio Teheran pitched through trouble in his Detroit debut, and the Tigers beat the visiting Indians, 5-2.

For a second straight game, Detroit scored two runs in the first and led the rest of the way. Willi Castro hit an RBI triple off Zach Plesac and came home on Miguel Cabrera’s groundout. The Tigers added three runs in the seventh.

Teheran allowed a run and four hits in five innings. Eddie Rosario drove in both Cleveland runs with a home run in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Teheran, who made the team as a non-roster invite to spring training, won for the first time since 2019, when he was with Atlanta. He posted a 10.05 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels in last year’s shortened season.

Plesac allowed two runs and six hits in six innings. Detroit then added three runs off reliever Nick Wittgren. Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double, Jonathan Schoop added a sacrifice fly, and Nomar Mazara hit a run-scoring single.

The Tigers’ bullpen fared a bit better. Detroit used four relievers, including Michael Fulmer, who pitched a perfect seventh in his first career relief appearance. The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year was left out of the rotation to start this season.

Royals’ Taylor at it again

Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in three runs for the second straight game, leading the Kansas City Royals over the visiting Texas Rangers, 11-4.

Released by Washington after hitting .196 last season, Taylor is off to a sensational start for Kansas City. After getting three hits and throwing out two runners at the plate from center field in a 14-10 win on Opening Day, Taylor came back with a home run and double as the Royals improved to 2-0.

Whit Merrifield also homered for the second game in a row.

Rangers starter Kohei Arihara allowed three runs and six hits in five innings in his major league debut after six seasons in Japan.

Angels’ Buttrey retires at 28

Angels reliever Ty Buttrey has retired from baseball, saying he’s lost his affection for the game.

“I just wanted to prove everyone wrong,” the 28-year-old posted on social media Saturday. “As time went on baseball became more of a business and less of a game. I couldn’t help but notice my love and passion for this game started to diminish. I always thought baseball was a cool job. I also knew that same job paid extremely well. What young kid doesn’t want a cool job that pays well?”

The righthander was one of the key pieces of the Angels’ bullpen the past three seasons, but he struggled with control problems during spring training and was optioned to the team’s alternate training site.

His 115 appearances from 2018-20 were fourth on the team among pitchers, and he was 8-11 with a 4.30 ERA.

Buttrey said he informed the Angels of his decision to leave baseball, and the organization asked him to take some more time to think about it. He did not outline his next steps in his statement.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said before Friday’s game against the White Sox that he had been in contact with Buttrey since last weekend. He said the team would welcome him back if he decided to return to baseball.

“There’s a lot of times when you get that age you become confused by different things, and you choose different routes. Maybe something’s more important to him right now,” Maddon said. “It’s one of those things that’s up to the individual. I respect it. I respect him.”

Twins put Donaldson on IL

The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a mild right hamstring strain. The move comes two days after Donaldson appeared to hurt himself running the bases on a double in the first inning of the Twins’ season-opening 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Donaldson stayed on the bases but didn’t join the Twins on the field for the bottom of the inning. Donaldson, 35, played just 28 games last season due to a calf injury. The three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Twins before the 2020 season. The Twins recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the taxi squad to take Donaldson’s spot on the roster. Rooker hit .316 with one homer and five RBIs in seven games for the Twins last season . . . Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said a majority of the team received a single-shot COVID-19 vaccination after Thursday’s game. “Ultimately, the faster that we get vaccinated, the safer that we are, and the more likely we are to be able to play continuously throughout our schedule,” Hinch said . . . Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes left Saturday’s game against the Cubs with discomfort in his left wrist. Hayes walked and scored on Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the first inning, but he jammed his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Erik González batted for Hayes in the third and remained at third base . . . Lefthander Lucas Luetge debuted for the Yankees in his first major league appearance in six years . . .