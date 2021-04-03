Nate Eovaldi able to split opener result from productive afternoon

Though he was charged with the loss, Eovaldi joined impressive company with a second Opening Day outing of at least five innings and one or no runs allowed: Pedro Martinez , Roger Clemens , Dennis Eckersley , Babe Ruth , and Frank Sullivan .

Though Nate Eovaldi didn’t get the ultimate outcome he wanted, he nonetheless delivered a dominant Opening Day start against the Orioles for the second straight year. The 31-year-old allowed one run on four singles over 5⅓ innings, issuing one walk while striking out four in the Red Sox’ 3-0 loss to Baltimore.

Nate Eovaldi didn't have quite the velocity Friday that he did in his latter days this spring, but he more than did enough to give the Red Sox a chance to win their 2021 opener.

“Moving forward, it’s definitely a confidence booster knowing what I had today,” said Eovaldi.

The righthander had arguably his most complete pitch mix since the end of 2018. He stopped throwing his slider in 2019, and again down the stretch in 2020, because the pitch had blended too closely into his curveball. His splitter also was inconsistent last year, and remained so throughout spring training before Eovaldi experienced an epiphany on Thursday.

“I was playing catch with the splitter. I felt it click,” said Eovaldi. “For me, when I feel something click the right way, I get that confidence right back with it. That’s what happened.”

The result on Friday was a balanced five-pitch arsenal headlined by a 96-99 mph fastball he complemented with curveballs, cutters, sliders, and splitters. Eovaldi generated 13 swings and misses, and the Orioles had mostly weak contact against him.

Some early command issues elevated his pitch count to the point where he was removed in the sixth inning after 89 pitches, but Eovaldi viewed the outing as a solid building block for 2021.

“It’s a tough loss,” said Eovaldi, “but I felt really good out there the entire time. I was definitely pleased.”

Eduardo Rodriguez gets closer

While Eduardo Rodriguez wasn’t at Fenway Park for the Opening Day ceremonies, he stopped in the Red Sox clubhouse on Friday morning before heading to the team’s alternate site at Polar Park in Worcester. Rodriguez — who missed the 2020 season while recovering from myocarditis that resulted from a COVID-19 infection — took another step toward returning to the team there, throwing four simulated innings against WooSox hitters.

“Just being able to see him and know that he’s on our team and he’s going to be able to help us, that’s huge, especially knowing that he missed all of last year,” said Xander Bogaerts. “I know how anxious he is to compete and help us out.”

Rodriguez could enter the big-league rotation as soon as next week.

Striking debut for Hirokazu Sawamura

One day before he turns 33, righthander Hirokazu Sawamura made his big-league debut with a scoreless ninth in which he struck out a batter. The longtime NPB veteran showed a sharp three-pitch mix that generated some bad swings. “I wasn’t nervous at all, actually, just trying to focus on taking it one hitter at a time, one pitch at a time,” Sawamura said through translator Yutaro Yamaguchi. “I’m at that starting line right now. Boston is a team with a winning culture. We’re expected to win all the time. Anyway I can, I’ll try to contribute to the team and focus on executing my pitches every day when I go out there on the mound.” Sawamura’s strikeout came on a 93.3-mph splitter against Austin Hays. Since the introduction of Statcast in 2015, Sawamura is just the sixth player to throw a splitter of at least 93 mph . . . Kiké Hernández led off the bottom of the first with a single, marking the first time that the first batter of a Red Sox season collected a hit since 2008, when Dustin Pedroia did so . . . Outfielder Hunter Renfroe, making his Red Sox debut, went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. He became the first Red Sox position player ever to strike out in every plate appearance of an Opening Day start . . . Righthander John Schreiber, who was designated for assignment earlier in the week, cleared outright waivers and was assigned to the alternate site. The Red Sox claimed the 27-year-old off waivers in February from the Tigers, for whom he appeared in 28 games in 2019-20.

