Red Sox again lose to Orioles, start season 0-2

An even better start was spoiled by the Red Sox’ defense on Saturday afternoon.
Rookie Tanner Houck took the mound, dazzling his way to a line that included eight strikeouts and just one walk in five innings, but a throwing error by third baseman Rafael Devers in the fourth inning played a large part in the 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
With a runner on first, Devers made a sliding grab on an Austin Hays grounder but threw it away on his attempt to get the force at second. A passed ball advanced the runners, and Maikel Franco made the Sox pay with a single up the middle that gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead. The Sox responded with a sacrifice fly by Marwin Gonzalez that plated J.D. Martinez in the bottom of the inning.
The Orioles added an insurance run in the fifth, but again the Red Sox had a response, with a run of their own in the following frame. This time, Martinez hit a grounder that ricocheted off the leg of Orioles starter Matt Harvey, allowing Kevin Plawecki to score from second.
The Sox had a chance in the ninth with two on and no outs, but Franchy Cordero struck out, followed by a Christian Vázquez lineout to left. Kiké Hernández then grounded to second to end it.
The Sox will look to avoid the sweep Sunday afternoon.
