Rob Manfred makes right call moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta

Baseball was a leader in ’47 but all too often a follower in the decades since.

For decades, baseball has embraced Robinson’s legacy of facing down bigotry while at the same time moving too slowly to address the issues such as the lack of Black managers and executives within its ranks.

Jackie Robinson Day is coming on April 15 and every player will wear No. 42 to pay tribute to the man who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947.

That’s what made the decision by commissioner Rob Manfred to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws so unexpected.

Manfred didn’t wait for the pressure to build. He worked behind the scenes to gauge opinions and acted quickly and decisively. He had the power to act without consensus and was bold in his use of it.

It was the right move for two reasons:

Logistically it’s better to change the location now rather than wait for the backlash and boycotts to build and be forced into making the same decision in June to avoid sponsors fleeing the event.

In the end, the decision was inevitable. Atlanta’s NFL, NBA, WNBA and MLS teams have already denounced the new laws, as have the state’s two largest employers, Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola.

More importantly, baseball is not backtracking from the commitment to social justice issues it embraced last summer after what at first was an awkward delay in reacting to the killing of George Floyd.

By moving as quickly as he did, Manfred showed baseball wasn’t just talking a good game last year. Even Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who for years as a star player steered clear of even the slightest controversy, issued a statement supporting Manfred.

“We should promote increasing voter turnout as opposed to any measures that adversely impact the ability to cast a ballot,” Jeter said.

Georgia’s new measures — pushed through a Republican-controlled legislature and signed into law by a Republican governor — give voters less time to request absentee ballots, creates strict new ID requirements and even make it a crime to supply water to voters waiting in line.

Drop boxes were reduced and won’t have 24-hour access. Mobile voting centers were banned and new rules on early voting are designed to limit access to people who work daytime hours.

Other new rules take the power to oversee elections away from local officials and puts the statehouse in charge.

It is obvious the new laws intend to discourage, if not disenfranchise, the Black voters who helped to elect two Democratic senators and oust Donald Trump in January.

“One thing that I applaud is MLB was proactive on this,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday. “It’s been loud and clear that that’s what we want as a society. For our league to take a step and make a decision based on what the world is becoming and what society should be about, for me you have to applaud it.”

In 2019, Cora and most of the team’s Black and Latin players and coaches skipped the team’s visit to the White House rather than celebrate its World Series championship the previous fall with Trump.

Cora did so because of Trump’s caustic comments about Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. The others had their own reasons or were supporting Cora with their absence.

The team’s ownership and most of the white players made the trip.

“At that time we talked a little bit about it. I don’t know if we talked about it enough. Sometimes I wonder,” Cora said.

On Saturday, new Sox pitcher Garrett Richards was asked his opinion about Manfred’s decision. He said he didn’t follow politics but twice called it “kind of a bummer” for Atlanta because it has a nice new stadium.

But as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, there are consequences for actions. The stadium isn’t going anywhere, either.

So whether it’s in Milwaukee [a good place to honor the late Henry Aaron], Kansas City or another city, baseball will find a spot for the game.

MLB didn’t look the other way. Manfred understands those days are gone.

“People are going to say, ‘Ah, stick to sports or stick to this or stick to that.’ You know what? At the end, when this is over, we’ve got a life and we have kids,” Cora said.

“We’re trying to make decisions based on what’s important for us but at the same time decisions based on what’s going on around us.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.