Robert Williams is perfect as Celtics rout Rockets, and other observations

Robert Williams was 9 for 9 from the field and had 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, and newly acquired Evan Fournier, who had struggled a bit since his arrival last week, drilled six fourth-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Brown left the game midway through the fourth quarter after appearing to bump knees with Rockets guard D.J. Augustin while going for a rebound and did not return.

On Friday, for one night at least, Boston provided a glimpse of what it can look like when contributions are coming from all corners, as it surged to a 118-102 win against the lowly Rockets. The Celtics tied their season-high with 35 assists.

For much of this year, the burden on the shoulders of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been obvious. The Celtics know if they are to fix this season, those two will need some help.

Observations from the game:

▪ Fournier had another quiet start but made up for it with a scorching fourth quarter. In the first half, after a couple of misses, he passed up several open shots that the team simply needs him to take. He went to the break 1 for 5 from the field with two turnovers and three fouls. His third-quarter stint was not much better, but in the fourth, he erupted.

He connected on an open 3-pointer with 10:22 left, and then drilled his next four attempts over the next four minutes and added another at the 4:37 mark, helping Boston blow the game open. He just had not looked comfortable over his first few games with the Celtics, but maybe he just needed a quarter like this one to find his comfort zone again.

▪ Williams returned after missing one game because of a non-COVID-19 illness, and he was in the middle of most of Boston’s good moments in the first half, when he was 5 for 5 from the field and registered 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in just 14 minutes, 13 seconds. He was a safety valve in the paint and he fixed plenty of missteps.

Late in the second quarter, Jayson Tatum missed an open 3-pointer from the right corner and Williams smothered the rebound and quickly kicked the ball to Kemba Walker, who hit a wide open shot from the left arc to stretch the lead to 50-44. If the Rockets had grabbed that ball and ignited their fast break, it would have been a 1-point game. Instead, the Celtics closed the half on a 9-0 run.

At the start of the third quarter, Williams out-muscled three Rockets for another offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back. Houston does not have an imposing frontcourt, but it was an impressive display nonetheless.

▪ The boxscore showed that Marcus Smart had one block and one steal in the first half, but he certainly seemed to be disrupting Houston’s offense quite a bit. At the other end of the floor he was a patient and poised facilitator, registering five first-half assists.

He started the third quarter with a jolt, too, ripping the ball from Kevin Porter Jr. near midcourt for a steal that ignited a fast break. And then firing a three-quarter-court inbounds pass to Tatum for an open 3-pointer.

▪ Former Celtics Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley were traded from the Heat to the Rockets in the Victor Oladipo deal prior to the March 25 trade deadline, and they have emerged as key parts of Houston’s second unit. Olynyk is in the final season of the four-year, $50 million deal he signed with the Heat and will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. But Bradley’s route since being traded by the Celtics in the summer of 2017 has been considerably bumpier.

This is his sixth team since then. He has been slowed by injuries and struggled to find the right fit along the way. He did help the Lakers have a strong regular season last year before opting out of the Orlando bubble, though. Olynyk, in particular, would have been an excellent candidate to join the Celtics if he had his contract bought out by the Rockets, but Houston has given no indication that it will take that route.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.