Ryon Thomas, Old Rochester kick it up a notch to edge Greater New Bedford

“That’s huge,” second-year ORR coach Bryce Guilbeault said after his team’s 17-14 South Coast Conference win. “Ryon hits them from 40 yards in practice. I knew once we got down there we were going to get the field goal . . . That made the difference.”

With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Thomas drilled a 27-yard field goal to give Old Rochester an 11-point lead. Those three points turned out to be the difference when GNB drove down and scored as time expired on a 40-yard pass from Cam Lynch to Heiser Cacho.

It’s not every day that a high school kicker gets to decide a game, but that’s where Old Rochester senior Ryon Thomas found himself Friday afternoon against host Greater New Bedford Friday afternoon.

Thomas’s first role with the Bulldogs (1-1) was as a sophomore kicker on the 2018 team that reached the Super Bowl. He’s now in his second season as the team’s starting quarterback and bound for Fairleigh Dickinson University. Thomas ran for Old Rochester’s first points, capping a 15-play, 70-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown on the game’s opening possession.

Greater New Bedford (0-2) then scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Lynch to Kyle Langlois with 2:08 left in the first half to make it 7-6. Stephen Arne, who finished with a game-high 134 rushing yards, broke a 25-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter for the 14-6 Old Rochester lead.

But before Thomas could make it a two-score game, the Old Rochester defense had to come up with a key goal-line stop. The Bears had driven to the Bulldogs’ 7-yard line in the final seconds of the third quarter — and a pass interference call on fourth down gave them one more try from the 3 — but senior linebacker Jared Achorn met Bears fullback Joe Brightman at the line of scrimmage and Jaggar Jones and Tyler Kelly assisted on the tackle. Following National Federation of High Schools rules, a pass interference call is not an automatic first down.

“That turned the game right there,” Guilbeault said. “They were driving and they got another opportunity and that was huge from our guys to get a stop there and stop the momentum.”

Andover 44, Lawrence 6 — Sophomore Lincoln Beal rushed for a pair of TDs and reeled in a 54-yard scoring reception from classmate Scott Brown (200 yards passing), who also tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tomas Loureiro and scored on a 1-yard keeper for the Golden Warriors (3-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Beal had four catches for 94 yards.

Dighton-Rehoboth 41, Bourne 0 — Senior Jaren Ramos (186 all-purpose yards) scored four first-half touchdowns, converting TD runs of 15, 5, and 16 yards and also snaring a 15-yard touchdown reception from John Marcille for the Falcons (2-0) in the South Coast win.

Durfee 39, Northeast 22 — Junior Jay Hall racked up four touchdown and 184 yards on 15 carries for the host Hilltoppers (2-2) in the nonleague win.

Fairhaven 33, Wareham 0 — Cadence Chase scored on first-quarter TD runs of 7 and 54 yards as the host Blue Devils (2-0) cruised to 27-0 cushion at halftime of the South Coast Conference win.

Greater Lawrence 15, Shawsheen 7 — Tiago Fernandez scored from 7 yards out in the second quarter and Amauris Gomez added a 12-yard rush to the end zone in the fourth quater for the Reggies (2-2) in the Commonwealth win.

Greater Lowell 33, Essex Tech 18 — Senior Jacob Trzcienski fired four touchdown passes, including a pair to Henry Altenweg, as the visiting Gryphons (2-2) grabbed the Commonwealth Athletic victory.

Mashpee 34, Carver 0 — Senior Ryan Hendricks (4 carries, 101 yards) scampered for first-quarter touchdown runs of 35 and 61 yards and fired a 25-yard scoring strike to Jordan Vasquez-Joia in the second quarter as the Falcons (4-0) soared to the South Shore League win.

Methuen 12, Haverhill 6 — Anthony Romano scored two touchdowns for the visiting Rangers (3-1), but it was his fourth-down sack at the end of the game that secured the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Sandwich 42, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Junior Aiden Spurr hauled in a pair of 10-yard touchdown passes from Timmy Bengtson and added a 60-yard punt return as the host Blue Knights (4-0) built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to the nonleague victory.

Seekonk 19, Case 0 — Senior J.T. Moran tossed a 30-yard scoring strike to Nathan Clarke in the first quarter, scored on a 3-yard keeper in the second quarter, and scrambled for a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter to pace the Warriors (1-1) to the South Coast win.

Westford 14, Concord-Carlisle 10 — Michael Kennedy had an 81-yard interception return for a TD and Bo MacCormack plunged in with the winning 3-yard score with 1:41 remaining to lead the Grey Ghosts (2-2) to the Dual County League win.

Globe correspondent Cam Kerry reported from Newburyport. Globe correspondents Ethan Fuller, Lenny Rowe and Steven Souza contributed to this report.