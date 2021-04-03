Unbeaten Ipswich rushes past Newburyport for Cape Ann win

In Friday’s commanding 33-6 Cape Ann win at Newburyport, senior Cole Terry converted a pair of short-distance rushes for scores, Justin Bruhm took a second-quarter kickoff return 90 yards for a TD, and Aiden Arnold hooked up with tight end Nikhil Walker for the Tigers’ first touchdown pass of the season.

The Ipswich football team is off and running to a 3-0 start in the Fall II season.

“I think the kids ran hard,” Ipswich coach Kevin Fessette said. “On top of that, the guys that don’t get the love are the guys blocking in front of them. You could hear the plastic hitting and they were very physical today, and that’s something that we take great pride in.”

That work up front — resulting in 211 rushing yards — starts with tackles Aidan Lewis and Jack Wile, guards Jack Gillis and Joe Parro, and centers Nate Stevens and Jack DeGrappo. All are seniors except for Gillis, who is a junior. Senior tight end Nikhil Walker also played a key role.

In addition to Terry (11 rushes, 59 yards), junior David Lonergan contributed 78 of those yards on nine carries, including an 8-yard touchdown rush on which he bounced outside and got past the Clippers defense.

Both of Terry’s scores came on runs in between the tackles; he bulldozed defenders to reach the end zone from 1 and 6 yards out.

“Hell of a game from our linemen,” Terry said. “I’ve just got to follow them and they lead the way for me.”

While the Tigers have relied heavily on their ground attack, Ipswich completed its first passes of the season. With 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, Arnold found Walker in the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown pass, effectively sealing the victory.

Late in the second quarter, Bruhm fielded a kickoff at the Tigers’ 10-yard line, faked a handoff to a teammate but kept it himself. With the defense biting on the fake, he dashed behind a slew of blockers for the 90-yard sprint and a 20-6 lead.