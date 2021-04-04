Daniel Kaluuya highlights racism in Boston during ‘SNL’ debut

Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time this weekend. And during his opening monologue, he highlighted some of the differences between British and American racism — including making a reference to Boston.

“First, I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh no, he’s not Black. He’s British.’ Let me reassure you that I am Black,” the “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Get Out” star began. “I’m Black, and I’m British.”

Referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey — during which Meghan revealed that there were “concerns and conversations” within the palace about how dark the skin of the couple’s son, Archie, might be — Kaluuya added, “Basically, I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.”