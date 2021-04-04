Driver hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into Rockland home

Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Rockland Sunday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a call at 6:49 a.m. reporting that a truck had struck a home at 53 Summer St. near the Abington town line, Rockland Firefighters IAFF Local 1602 said in a statement posted to Facebook. They arrived and found the truck sitting on the front lawn with its grill crunched into a tangle of metal, and part of the home’s brick porch smashed into pieces, according to the union.
Officials said the truck first hit a telephone pole and then veered off the road into a tree before crashing into the home’s front steps.
The driver, whom authorities did not identify, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition, according to Rockland Fire Lieutenant Jonathan Hickey.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rockland Police Department.
