Driver hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into Rockland home

Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Rockland Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a call at 6:49 a.m. reporting that a truck had struck a home at 53 Summer St. near the Abington town line, Rockland Firefighters IAFF Local 1602 said in a statement posted to Facebook. They arrived and found the truck sitting on the front lawn with its grill crunched into a tangle of metal, and part of the home’s brick porch smashed into pieces, according to the union.

Officials said the truck first hit a telephone pole and then veered off the road into a tree before crashing into the home’s front steps.