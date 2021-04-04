Drunken driver believed to be cause of three-car fire Saturday in Hyannis

Barnstable police arrested an alleged drunken driver who hit a guardrail and continued to drive three miles on a sparking rim, which they believe caused a three-car fire in Hyannis early Saturday morning, officials said.

Julio Ramos-Rivera, 36, of Hyannis, is facing multiple charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Barnstable police said in a statement Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call at about 2:50 a.m. and attempted to put out the flames engulfing a truck, but were unable to, police said. Officers said the fire had also spread to two cars parked near the truck.