Drunken driver believed to be cause of three-car fire Saturday in Hyannis

Barnstable police arrested an alleged drunken driver who hit a guardrail and continued to drive three miles on a sparking rim, which they believe caused a three-car fire in Hyannis early Saturday morning, officials said.
Julio Ramos-Rivera, 36, of Hyannis, is facing multiple charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Barnstable police said in a statement Saturday night.
Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call at about 2:50 a.m. and attempted to put out the flames engulfing a truck, but were unable to, police said. Officers said the fire had also spread to two cars parked near the truck.
Hyannis firefighters responded and extinguished the flames “after some time,” police said.
While investigating the incident, police reached out to Ramos-Rivera, the owner of the truck, who told officers he had driven his truck back to his house and parked it there, according to the statement.
Police said the investigation revealed that Ramos-Rivera had hit a guardrail on Route 6, where he got a flat tire and then continued to drive three miles to his house, parking it there, where it burst into flames.
“It is believed that the sparks and heat caused by driving on the rim for that distance is what caused the fire,” police said.
No further information was immediately available.
