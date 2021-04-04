Firefighters battle six-alarm blaze in Lawrence

Crews from North Andover, Reading, Woburn, Stoneham, and other communities assisted Lawrence firefighters at the scene.

Some people could be trapped inside the buildings, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal’s office.

LAWRENCE — Firefighters from multiple departments across the region battled a six-alarm blaze on Saratoga Street on Sunday evening that involved three buildings in a densely populated neighborhood, officials said.

At the scene Sunday evening, fire hoses ran down Saratoga Street, which was closed south of Lawrence Street except for emergency vehicles. Six ambulance sat idling in a nearby parking lot.

Onlookers crowded the sidewalk near a home at 14 Saratoga St. watching as firefighters walked into and out of the two-story house. Fire trucks filled the street, their red and white lights flickering through a thick screen of smoke.

Advertisement

Stoneham Fire Department’s Engine 2 was deployed to assist Lawrence firefighters at the scene, the Stoneham department said on Twitter.

The blaze had grown a five-alarm fire by about 8 p.m., the Woburn Fire Department, which also sent its Engine 2 to Lawrence, said in a tweet.

Officials at the Lawrence Fire Department were unavailable for comment as they battled the flames Sunday evening.

Daniel Hilton, a 30-year-old Salem, N.H., resident, was visiting his mother in the city when he noticed smoke. He started driving along Bennington Street, which runs parallel to Saratoga Street, and then saw two homes engulfed in smoke. One of the house’s yards, too, was aflame, he said.

Hilton rolled down his windows to capture a short video of the scene, and was shocked by the heat.

“It was just hot air,” he said. “I had to leave because breaking it was an issue for me.”

Hilton, who lived in Lawrence in 2018 when gas explosions tore through the Merrimack Valley and killed a Lawrence teenager, said he was reminded of the incident.

Advertisement

“It kind of brings that memory back,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.