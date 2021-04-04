Firefighters battle six-alarm blaze in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Firefighters from multiple departments across the region battled a six-alarm blaze on Saratoga Street on Sunday evening that involved three buildings in a densely populated neighborhood, officials said.
Some people could be trapped inside the buildings, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal’s office.
Crews from North Andover, Reading, Woburn, Stoneham, and other communities assisted Lawrence firefighters at the scene.
At the scene Sunday evening, fire hoses ran down Saratoga Street, which was closed south of Lawrence Street except for emergency vehicles. Six ambulance sat idling in a nearby parking lot.
Onlookers crowded the sidewalk near a home at 14 Saratoga St. watching as firefighters walked into and out of the two-story house. Fire trucks filled the street, their red and white lights flickering through a thick screen of smoke.
Advertisement
Stoneham Fire Department’s Engine 2 was deployed to assist Lawrence firefighters at the scene, the Stoneham department said on Twitter.
The blaze had grown a five-alarm fire by about 8 p.m., the Woburn Fire Department, which also sent its Engine 2 to Lawrence, said in a tweet.
Officials at the Lawrence Fire Department were unavailable for comment as they battled the flames Sunday evening.
Daniel Hilton, a 30-year-old Salem, N.H., resident, was visiting his mother in the city when he noticed smoke. He started driving along Bennington Street, which runs parallel to Saratoga Street, and then saw two homes engulfed in smoke. One of the house’s yards, too, was aflame, he said.
Hilton rolled down his windows to capture a short video of the scene, and was shocked by the heat.
“It was just hot air,” he said. “I had to leave because breaking it was an issue for me.”
Part of one of the two houses that caught on fire In Lawrence. Praying for the families and neighbors. Firs is still ongoing and growing.Posted by Hilton Daniel on Sunday, April 4, 2021
Hilton, who lived in Lawrence in 2018 when gas explosions tore through the Merrimack Valley and killed a Lawrence teenager, said he was reminded of the incident.
Advertisement
“It kind of brings that memory back,” he said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
North Andover Ladder 1 crew currently operating on the scene of Lawrence’s Fifth Alarm. https://t.co/XTCT5e6xR1— North Andover Fire Department (@NorthAndoverFD) April 5, 2021
Reading Engine 2 currently operating at a 5 alarm fire in the city of Lawrence. Companies on scene with multiple structures burning and all companies heavily engaged.— Reading Fire Local 1640 (@Readingfire) April 5, 2021
Woburn Engine 2 is enroute to Lawrence for a 5 alarm fire— Woburn Fire (@WoburnFire) April 5, 2021
Engine 2 is en route to Lawrence for their 4 Alarm fire involving multiple buildings.— Stoneham Fire Department (@StonehamFire) April 4, 2021
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.