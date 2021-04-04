Gloucester church partners with local stores to collect socks and underwear for Cape Ann families in need

The stores are offering a “buy-one, get half-off” pricing promotion on socks and underwear. “When money is tight in pandemic times, these essentials can sadly fall to the bottom of the list,” the church said in a flyer advertising the drive.

The church organized drop boxes for underwear and sock donations at Nelson’s of Gloucester and the John Tarr Store, which is in Rockport, the organization said.

The Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church is partnering with two stores on Cape Ann to help gather donations of socks and underwear for families struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations can also be made at a third drop box, at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 10 Church St., on weekdays between 9 a.m. and noon.

Advertisement

The donations will be given to Pathways for Children, a nonprofit that provides education and child care on the North Shore, and the Grace Center, which provides services for men and women in Gloucester, according to a flyer distributed by the church.

Holly Tanguay, co-president of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, said in an e-mail that they decided to organize the drive after Pathways for Children, and the Grace Center, run by the nonprofit Lifebridge North Shore, said their clients were in need of underwear and socks.

“The first principle of Unitarian Universalism is belief in the worth and dignity of every person,” Tanguay said. “Combining the needs of Pathways and the Grace Center gives us an opportunity to help people of all ages during a time when so many are struggling. It also gives us an opportunity to raise awareness... that our neighbors may be in need of the simplest things. New socks and underwear might just provide the most basic layer of dignity.”

The Rev. Janet Parsons of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church agreed that making sure people have access to the most basic clothing items “felt like an important focus right now.” She also said that the people of Gloucester have been looking out for one another throughout the pandemic.

Advertisement

“In general, folks in Gloucester have responded very helpfully all year to the pandemic, especially by holding food drives for the Open Door, our local food pantry,” Parsons said in an e-mail. “Organizations also sign up to provide hot lunches for the guests at the Grace Center, our day shelter.

“We have some amazing social services nonprofits here in Gloucester,” Parsons said.

Bethany Carlson, owner of the John Tarr Store, said that she just received her drop box and was happy to help out.

“I think the churches and stores can work as a community just to help people that are in need,” Carlson said. “And I do think that it’s a nice thing that they reached out to local businesses to help out the needy.”

She said that the community helped businesses when they were shut down during the pandemic.

“We had a lot of local support,” Carlson said. “It was just another way to help the community.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.