‘A joy to see all of you here,’ Cardinal O’Malley tells flock on Easter

Like other houses of worship, the Roman Catholic cathedral could not open on Easter last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Massachusetts. Now, almost 13 months later, churches must still take pandemic precautions, such as limiting attendance and requiring face masks. Worshipers must be spaced apart in pews.

“What a difference a year makes,” O’Malley said to congregants who gathered for an 11:30 a.m. Mass, filling less than half of the cathedral. “It’s such a joy to see all of you here.”

A year ago, Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley noted, the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End sat empty on Easter Sunday.

Still, congregations of all sizes found new ways to celebrate Christianity’s most joyous day.

The tiny Nahant Village Church held a sunrise service on East Point. The faithful bundled up in winter coats, wore masks, and stood apart from one another as the Rev. Teri Motley led the 6:15 a.m. service as the sun rose over the North Shore town.

On Cape Cod, where coronavirus cases are rising again, First Church Sandwich held a morning service on a beach. And with a new setting, the church tried a new way to symbolize resurrection, the Rev. Jennie Valentine said in an e-mail.

“We flew kites high and low, and launched a kite at the end of the service which held streamers attached by attendees to the tail,” Valentine said “We were looking for a playful and fun way to help people feel excited about being at the service and perhaps that would help them not to miss the sanctuary.”

Some sanctuaries were still empty Sunday.

Trinity Church in Copley Square held a morning service online. The evening service was replaced with a 35-minute podcast, Through the Door, hosted by the Rev. Paige Fisher. Fisher recommended listeners go on a walk while enjoying original musical selections and gospel readings by multiple guests. A wooden cross was placed on the door of the church facing Copley Square, and people were encouraged to stop by and place a flower on it, said Trinity’s Rector, Morgan Allen.

St. Patrick’s Church in Stoneham had to cancel Holy Week services after four staff members and a deacon tested positive for COVID-19. The Rev. Mario Orrigo, the pastor, shared a brief Easter message on the parish website.

“Since Easter is fifty days long, we will have many opportunities to greet you personally and to thank you for the life you bring to St. Patrick Parish,” he wrote.

At the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Easter Mass proceeded with precautions. Every other pew was empty, blocked with blue painter’s tape. Instead of a full choir, music was provided by four masked singers, an organist, a violinist, and two horn players.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley incenses the altar before Holy Communion, as he celebrates Easter Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Still, there were familiar rituals, such as the solemn procession with incense, women dressed in springtime floral prints, and a child adorned with bunny ears.

In his nearly 10-minute homily, O’Malley did not dwell on the pandemic. Instead, he focused on the power of resurrection.

“We have been scattered by the pandemic and death and sickness and isolation, and loss of job and family,” O’Malley said during the service, which was livestreamed on the cathedral’s Facebook page. “The risen Christ is alive, assuring us of his presence, that death does not have the last word. His gospel is a challenging message of joy. Jesus teaches us to love and to forgive, to identify with the suffering in the oppressed, to raise our voice against injustice, to return love for hatred, to be witnesses of his resurrection, like those disciples on Easter afternoon.”

After the nearly hour-long service, some worshipers said it felt great to spend Easter in church.

05cathedral Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, center, walks in the recessional with other participants after celebrating Easter Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

John Snyder, 63, said he was recovering from COVID-19 around this time last year. This year he has already gotten one dose of the Moderna vaccine and came to the cathedral in part to hear the music again.

“To see the church so bathed in all this light of glory,” he said. “It’s overwhelming, how we’ve come a long way.”

Denise Seno, 25, and Nicholas Nguyen, 24, roommates who live in the North End, said feeling the camaraderie inside the church made them both emotional.

“I hadn’t gotten a blessing from a priest in maybe a year,” Seno said.

Nguyen said he spent last Easter in Pittsburgh, watching Easter services on TV.

“Being here one year later, it’s incredible,” Nguyen said. “So much has changed between now and then.”

Correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this story.





Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.