No car inspections at least through Tuesday, RMV says

Vehicle inspections will not be available in Massachusetts at least through Tuesday, the Registry of Motor Vehicles said, as the company behind the state’s inspection system recovers from a malware attack last week.

The firm, Applus Technologies, took its system offline Tuesday in Massachusetts and several other states. On Sunday, the RMV issued a statement on Twitter calling on the company to provide a timeframe for when the software will be back online.

“The RMV continues to urge its vendor, Applus Technologies, to provide a timeline to resolution and confirmation of the extent of this nationwide system outage impacting citizens in need of a vehicle inspection, and the small businesses who run inspection stations in MA,” the statement said.