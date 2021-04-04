Biden makes Easter plea in support of vaccinations

President Joe Biden issued an Easter message casting vaccinations as a “moral obligation, one that can save your life and the lives of others.” Republican opposition to vaccine passports grew as Mississippi’s governor said they were not “a good thing to do in America.”
Biden called on Americans feeling the “longing and loneliness of distance” during the second consecutive pandemic Easter to get vaccinated in a holiday video posted to White House social media channels.
“We share the sentiments of Pope Francis who has said getting vaccinated is a moral obligation, one that can save your life and the lives of others,” Biden said. “By getting vaccinated and encouraging your congregations and your communities to get vaccinated, we can not only beat this virus but we can haste the day when we can celebrate the holidays together again.”
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey published this week found that 28% of White evangelical Christians said they would “definitely not” take the vaccine even if it were available to them, putting the demographic group among the most hesitant to receive the shot.
The U.S. added almost 65,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and remains on pace for the most weekly infections since the end of February. North Dakota has gone nine days without a Covid-19 fatality, the longest stretch since the first death there.