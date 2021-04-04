Fauci says increased vaccinations and the doubling down of public health measures will play key roles in overriding ‘the surge of the virus’

Fauci, in an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday, expanded upon a comment made by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Dr. Rochelle Walensky had warned of a feeling of “impending doom” due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths nationwide.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top health infectious disease expert, cautioned that the United States is “not out of the woods yet” where the coronavirus pandemic is concerned, but said “we’re almost there” as long as the country follows two key steps: getting as many people vaccinated as soon as possible and doubling down on public health mitigation efforts.

Following the “big peak” in cases around the winter holiday season, “it plateaued at a disturbingly high level of number of cases per day,” Fauci said.

“One of the concerns we have is that when you plateau and then start inching up, as we are doing ... in a few of the states, in fact, several of the states, there’s the danger of having a resurgence and another big surge up,” Fauci said. “Just yesterday, we had over 60,000 new cases in a day. That’s disturbing.”

A similar trend is happening in Europe, Fauci said, referring to the continent’s ongoing struggle with the pandemic as a “disturbing surge.”

But the good news, Fauci said, is that millions of people are getting vaccinated now each day. Over the weekend, the US reached a pair of milestones related to the country’s race to vaccinate as many people as possible.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 3 million people, on average, are now receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on a daily basis in the US. The country also reported a new record on Saturday, with 4 million doses administered for the first time in a single day.

Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, the COVID-19 data director at the White House, said that millions are “coming together to accelerate our progress toward controlling the pandemic.”

“Wow a record reporting day!! +4.08M doses reported administered over the total yesterday,” Shahpar wrote in a tweet. “First day w/ 4M or more. Also first time averaging more than 3M per day over the past week.”

Fauci said current recommendations from public health experts remain focused on people being “careful and conservative” for the time being.

Masks, for instance, are still recommended for people who are vaccinated, he said, because the question remains whether people who have been inoculated could become infected, “not realize it because they don’t have any symptoms, and inadvertently spread the infection to someone else.”

However, “it’s looking like the data are gradually getting to the point where it’s going to be an extremely low likelihood that a vaccinated person will be able to transmit it to a person who is unvaccinated and not infected,” Fauci added.

As the data continues to come in, Fauci said, “you’re going to see a turnaround in the recommendation.”

The US has reported more than 550,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of early March, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In order to prevent a further loss of life from the virus now, Fauci said the country can do two things.

“A, you keep pushing down and doubling down on public health measures,” Fauci said, such as wearing masks and social distancing. “And B, you do whatever you can to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible.”

Citing the 4 million doses record reached Saturday, Fauci said, “If you multiply that by 30 days in a month, you’ve got 120 million vaccinations that you’ve done.”

“That is what you need to get your arms around this outbreak and to prevent additional deaths, additional hospitalizations, additional infections,” he said. “The other one is doubling down on the public health measures.”

Despite the warnings of public health experts, a number of states — including Massachusetts — have eased up their coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks. Fauci pushed back on people, especially those with pandemic fatigue, complaining that officials just want to keep them confined “forever.”

He encouraged those including governors and mayors to remind their constituents that “we’re not out of it yet.”

“This is not going to last forever,” Fauci said. “Just hang in there a bit longer, and the vaccine and the vaccinations of people in this country are going to override the surge of the virus.”





