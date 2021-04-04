fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 72,047 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Lucas Phillips Globe Correspondent,Updated April 4, 2021, 10 minutes ago
A medical assistant administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center vaccine clinic at La Colaborativa in Chelsea on April 1.
A medical assistant administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center vaccine clinic at La Colaborativa in Chelsea on April 1.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 72,047 to 3,904,179, state officials reported Sunday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Saturday, when 97,690 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.2 percent of the 4,582,670 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,425,659 first shots and 1,378,780 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 99,740 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,478,520.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.

