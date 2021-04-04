EMass football: Cambridge R&L’s Ashur Carraha headlines Players of the Week

Ulysses Brenzel, Boston Latin — In a 40-20 Dual County League comeback win against visiting Weston, the senior back rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.

Tyler Bannon, North Attleborough — In a 14-6 win over Stoughton, the junior linebacker forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter, recovering one to help North earn at least a share of the Hockomock Davenport title.

Scott Brown, Andover — The 5-foot-9 sophomore was superb in a 44-6 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lawrence. The two year starter was 12-for-18 passing, for 198 yards and two TDs passing, including one to classmate Lincoln Beal (4 catches, 94 yards). He also rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries including a TD run.

Advertisement

Ashur Carraha, Cambridge — The senior QB accounted for six touchdowns (5 passing, 1 rushing), including a go-ahead 38-yard score to Dante Christie with 38 seconds left as the Falcons overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to capture a wild 48-42 Dual County League win at Wayland.

Carter Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham –– The senior quarterback accounted for all three Generals’ touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) in their first win of the season, 21-14, over Cape Ann League opponent Pentucket.

Kyle Darrigo, Tewksbury — The 5-foot-6, 160-pound senior tallied 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in a 41-14 win at North Andover, adding a 20-yard reception and an interception for good measure.

James Doody, Marblehead –– The junior tight end caught three touchdowns passes, including a 49-yarder, to help the 14th ranked Magicians remain undefeated and improved to 4-0 in a 35-19 win over Masconomet.

Gavin Elder and Ty Warren, Bellingham — In the Blackhawk’s 43-7 win over Dover-Sherborn, Elder, a junior, finished 18-of-25 passing for 267 yards with three touchdowns to Warren (4 receptions, 126 yards), a senior.

Advertisement

Jakob Flores, Lowell Catholic — In a 34-19 Commonwealth Conference win against host KIPP Academy the junior quarterback threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

James Guy, St. John’s Prep — The junior carried the Eagles to a 14-7 victory at St. John’s Shrewsbury, with 33 rushes for 187 yards.

Jason Hall, Durfee — The junior scored another four touchdowns, including three in the opening quarter, and ran for 185 yards, in a 39-22 win over Northeast Metro Tech.

Evan Hazard, Milford — The senior returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter before snaring a game-clinching interception as time expired, sealing a 34-27 win for Milford over Franklin.

Ryan Hendricks, Mashpee — The senior ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score in a 34-0 victory over South Shore League foe Carver.

Francisco Hernandez-Manon, Bishop Stang — The senior racked up three rushing scores from 1, 8, and 6 yards out to propel the host Spartans to a 27-13 win over Austin Prep.

Liam Hines, North Quincy — The senior racked up 26 carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns, added a two-point conversion, and broke up a pass on defense in the Red Raiders’ 28-13 Patriot-Fisher win over Hanover.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The freshman finished with 22 carries for 201 yards and three scores as the Panthers cruised to a 39-13 Patriot League victory over Pembroke.

Joey Loreti, Beverly — The senior running back rushed for two touchdowns and added a pair of field goals in the Panthers’ 41-13 Northeast conference victory over Gloucester.

Advertisement

Kyle Maglione, Peabody –– The senior running back rushed for two scores and added an interception and two sacks on defense to lift the Tanners over Danvers, 24-7.

Amari Marsman, Milton — In a nonleague affair at Bedford, the junior dominated with a sack, two tackles for loss, and a pick six on defense, adding a rushing touchdown in a 35-21 win.

Owen Masterson, Marshfield – In a 48-0 trouncing of Plymouth North, the junior rushed for two touchdowns and threw for three more to help the Rams stay undefeated.

Devonte Medley, Brockton — The senior accounted for four touchdowns in the Boxers’ 41-0 win over New Bedford. Medley threw for two scores, completing 8-of-11 passes for 142 yards. He added 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Sahmir Morales and Jathan Greene, Brighton — With Brighton trailing 14-8 in the fourth quarter, Morales, a sophomore, scored on 3-yard keeper to tie the game and then tossed the go-ahead two-point conversion to Greene (16 carries, 166 yards), a junior, to beat TechBoston, 16-14.

Anthony Morrison, Bridgewater-Raynham — It feels like Groundhog Day every time this senior puts on his shoulder pads. In a 48-24 win over Dartmouth, Morrison totaled 297 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries.

Blake Peters, Lynnfield –– The senior receiver caught touchdown passes of 13 yards and 26 yards and added an interception in the Pioneers’ 29-0 win over Manchester Essex in Cape Ann League play.

Advertisement

Jared Ramos, Dighton-Rehoboth — For the second straight week, Ramos put the Falcons offense on his back, scoring four touchdowns in three quarters during a 41-0 blanking of Bourne. He finished with 78 total yards.

Cole Salyards, Hopkinton — The senior threw a tying 15-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter then rushed for a 13-yard score for a 35-28 lead in the fourth. Then he scrambled for the winning 8-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left to defeat Medfield, 42-36, in a thriller.

Kyle Surrette, Saugus — The senior filled the stat sheet, recording 18 tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a punt block in addition to rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the Sachems’ 42-6 victory over Salem.

Jacob Trzcienski, Greater Lowell — In a 33-18 victory over Commonwealth Conference foe Essex Tech the senior threw four touchdowns, including a fourth quarter 46-yard touchdown toss.

Rashaad Way, Foxborough — The junior had a 92-yard kick return for a touchdown for the Warriors in a 40-6 win over Oliver Ames, helping to keep his team alive in the chase for a share of the Hockomock Davenport title.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Matt Doherty, and Steven Sousa.







































