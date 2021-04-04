Game 3 preview: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

There haven’t been too many bright spots for the Red Sox in their first two games of the season, especially with the offense. After being shut out on Opening Day for the first time since 1976, the Sox managed just two runs on Saturday against Matt Harvey and the Orioles’ pitching staff.
Garrett Richards makes his first start in a Red Sox uniform in Sunday’s series finale.
Lineups
Orioles: Mullins CF, Mancini 1B, Santander RF, Mountcastle DH, Ruiz 2B, Franco 3B, Galvis SS, Hays LF, Sisco C
Pitching: LHP Bruce Zimmerman (0-1, 4.73 in 4 appearances, 1 start in 2020)
Red Sox: Hernandez CF, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Gonzalez 3B, Renfroe RF, Vazquez C, Dalbec 1B, Arroyo 2B
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.03 in 14 appearances, 10 starts in 2020)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Richards: No statistics available
Red Sox vs. Zimmerman: Renfroe 1-1, Plawecki 1-1, Bogaerts 1-2, Arroyo 0-2, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Verdugo 0-2
Notes: The Red Sox are 4-0 in their last four games on Easter Sunday ... Nathan Eovaldi and Tanner Houck allowed just one earned run between their 10 1/3 innings pitched ... The Red Sox are 6-9 in their last 15 games against the Orioles ... Today is Red Sox lefty Martin Perez’s 30th birthday. He is scheduled to start on Tuesday against Tampa Bay ... Richards was the Opening Day starter for the Angels in 2016 and 2018.