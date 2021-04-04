Jrue Holiday, Bucks ink 4-year, $134 million extension

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed Sunday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies one night after returning to the lineup following a 10-game absence because of a bone bruise in his left knee. Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 122-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate looked rusty at times and finished 6 of 14 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, and 12 of 17 from the free-throw line. He blamed a bulky brace on his left knee for causing him to feel out of rhythm. He is averaging 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in 32 games this season.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday followed up his biggest game of the season by making a long-term commitment to his new team. Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season. The announcement came one day after Holiday had a season-high 33 points as well as 11 assists and seven rebounds in a 129-128 victory at Sacramento. The move represents the latest step in the Bucks’ heavy investment in their trio of Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-time All-Star Khris Middleton as the franchise chases its first NBA title since 1971. The 30-year-old Holiday is averaging 17 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals this year in his first season with the Bucks. He ranks second in the league in steals per game.

Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he’s the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million. The price fetched Friday night through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by Brady. Another of his rookie cards sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.

TENNIS

Hurkacz tops Sinner to win Miami Open

Hurkacz won his first major title on Sunday in the final of the Miami Open. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis’ next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough, winning the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4. The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem. The 6-foot-5 Hurkacz returned well against Sinner, breaking four times, and came to the net at key moments. He was poised early while playing his first final in the top-level ATP series, the Masters 1000. In the first set, he raced to a 3-0 lead, briefly fell behind and then played a solid tiebreaker, closing it out by winning a 25-stroke rally. Sinner, appearing in just his third Masters 1000 tournament, served leading 6-5 in the first set and was broken at love. He lost his serve twice more to fall behind 4-0 in the second set. It was then Hurkacz’s turn to wobble, but he held his final two service games, and sealed the win after a 20-shot rally on championship point, with Sinner pushing a forehand wide... No. 1-ranked Ash Barty earned her second successive Miami title Saturday when Bianca Andreescu retired in the final because of a foot injury while trailing 6-3, 4-0.

SOCCER

Valencia ‘forced to play’ game after alleged racial insult

Valencia walked off the field after Mouctar Diakhaby (12) left told teammates that he was racially insulted by an opponent. Denis Doyle/Getty

Valencia stopped playing its Spanish league game at Cádiz on Sunday and walked off the field after one of its players said he was racially insulted by an opponent. The club said it resumed the game after feeling threatened by the referee with the loss of points. Valencia left the field after Mouctar Diakhaby said he was insulted by Cádiz defender Juan Cala, who denied any wrongdoing. The team returned more than 20 minutes later. “The referee told the players about the potential consequences of not returning to the field,” the club said in a statement. “The players were forced to play after the threat of punishment.” Valencia captain José Luis Gayà said Diakhaby was “devastated” and wasn’t in condition to keep playing.

Chelsea, USMNT’s Christian Pulisic has another hamstring injury

Christian Pulisic left Chelsea’s match against West Bromwich Albion because of another hamstring injury. Pulisic scored in the first half Saturday, his first goal for Chelsea since Dec. 5 against Leeds. He entered the field for the second half, felt discomfort and came off before the start whistle. Chelsea went on to lose 5-2 at Stamford Bridge. “Christian did a sprint when he came back out for the second half and said that he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued,” coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted as saying on Chelsea’s website Sunday. “So we had to make the decision to substitute him straight away.” The 22-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his right hamstring after scoring in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Aug. 1 and did not return until Oct. 3... Manchester United striker Anthony Martial could miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sunday. Martial was hurt while playing for France in a World Cup qualifier at Kazakhstan last week.