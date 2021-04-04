Justin Spieth tied for lead heading into Texas Open’s final round

Hoffman was seven shots back after a bogey at No. 4, but he finished up with six birdies and sank a five-foot eagle putt at the 14th. He won here five years ago.

Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace are at 12 under after each player birdied their final two holes of the day. Wallace also posted a 67, and Charley Hoffman is alone in third at 10 under after shooting a 65.

.Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Three consecutive bogeys early on the back nine sent second-round leader Cameron Tringale to a 1-over 73 that put him at 8 under for the tournament. India’s Anirban Lahiri is at 7 under after a 69.

Tom Hoge finished with five birdies and moved up 26 spots on the leaderboard with a third-round 66. He is in a group of four players at 6 under that includes Lucas Glover (70), Gary Woodland (67), and Matt Kuchar (70).

The start of play was delayed 2½ hours by rain.

Time has just about run out on Rickie Fowler’s chances to make his 11th straight Masters appearance next week. He has to win to get in, but his 69 Saturday has him in 21st place and nine shots out of the lead.

LPGA — Patty Tavatanakit opened a five-stroke lead on another hot and windy afternoon at the ANA Inspiration, all but crushing her challengers’ hopes with a striking combination of power and touch.

A stroke ahead after each of the first two rounds at Mission Hill in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the 21-year-old Thai player shot a 5-under 67 in 100-degree heat to reach 14-under 202 in the first major championship of the year.

Tavatanakit matched the tournament 54-hole record set by Pernilla Lindberg in her 2018 victory. Dottie Pepper set the overall mark of 19 under in 1999.

Defending champion Mirim Lee and Ally Ewing were second at 9 under in the event being played without spectators for the second time in seven months.

Tavatanakit crushed drives — hitting a 337-yarder on the par-5 11th — and was equally as effective on and around the greens. The former UCLA star birdied the first three holes, holing a 20-footer on the par-4 third. She holed a 12-footer for birdie on the par-5 ninth after hitting her second into a greenside bunker, and made a 15-footer on 11 to open a five-stroke lead.

After a series of par saves, she couldn’t get a 4-footer to drop on the par-4 12th. She rebounded with a wedge to 4 feet for a birdie on the par-4 13th, and made an 8-footer on the par-4 15th.

Tavatanakit bogeyed the par-3 17th, failing to get up-and-down from a difficult lie in a greenside bunker. She escaped the par-5 18th with a par after her third shot spun off the front of the green to the edge of the water.

The tour rookie is trying to become the sixth straight international winner in the tournament celebrating its 50th edition. She won seven times in two seasons at UCLA and had three victories on the Symetra Tour in 2019.

Lee shot a 68, wearing a facemask while she played. The South Korean player won the postponed event in September for her first major title.

Ewing had a bogey-free 66. The American won last year at Reynolds Lake Oconee for her first tour title, playing then under her maiden name of McDonald.

Shanshan Feng, a stroke behind playing partner Tavatanakit entering the round, was 8 under after a 72. The Chinese star is making her first start after sitting out 16 months because of the coronavirus pandemic and a visa delay.

Women’s Amateur — Japanese teenager Tsubasa Kajitani overcame a double bogey on the 17th hole by closing with a superb par save, getting her into a playoff that she won on the first extra hole Saturday to capture the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

In a fitting conclusion to a final round filled with more blunders than birdies, she won with a par when Emilia Migliaccio’s delicate chip on the 18th hole in the playoff didn’t clear the sand.

Kajitani thought she had lost the tournament, just like so many other players on a chaotic back nine, when she took four shots from the front of the 17th green for a double bogey.

She wasn’t alone in her mistakes, however, and when she used the slope to perfection on the 18th hole for a pitch that grazed the edge of the cup, she had an even-par 72. Migliaccio closed with a 70 and already was in at 1-over 217, with no idea she would have more holes to play at the home of the Masters.

In the playoff on the 18th, Migliaccio was right of the bunker near the green, leaving her a delicate shot over sand to a fast green. She left it in the bunker, and Kajitani won with beautifully judged pace from the back of the green that left her 4 feet away for the winning par.

The 17-year-old was in tears when it was over, saying only to an interpreter, “I can’t describe it.”

This was nothing like the first edition of a tournament already elite in stature because of where it’s played. Two years ago, Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi staged a dynamic duel along the back nine, and Kupcho delivered a charge so familiar at Augusta National with an eagle and three birdies over the final six holes.

The final hour of the second edition featured a triple bogey that cost US Women’s Amateur champion Rose Zhang, a double bogey for Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland on No. 12, consecutive three-putts that stalled Ingrid Lindblad, and bogeys on the final hole that kept the playoff from being even more crowded.

It was still compelling because it’s Augusta National, packed with more than eight decades of charges and collapses, usually without any warning.

Zhang suffered as much as anyone. The No. 1 player in the women’s amateur world ranking, the 17-year-old Californian was leading at 1 under when she hooked her tee shot on the par-5 13th. She found golf balls in Rae’s Creek, just none belonging to her, so it was back to the tee to hit her third shot.

Going for the green on her fourth shot, Zhang came up short and in the water and made triple bogey. She bounced back with a birdie on the 14th to regain a share of the lead, only to three-putt from the back edge of the 17th green.

Zhang had a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to join the playoff. She missed and closed with a 75.

Lindblad, who was tied with Zhang at 1 under to start the final round, didn’t make a birdie until the 13th hole. The Swede followed that with a poor chip on the 14th that led to bogey, a three-putt on the 15th for par and a three-putt for bogey on he 16th hole. Another birdie on the 17th left her one shot out of the playoff, but she missed the green on the final hole. She also closed with a 75.

They tied for third along with Rachel Heck (72), Emma Spitz (71). and Karen Fredgaard (73), all of whom made bogey on the 18th hole that ultimately cost them a chance in the playoff.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France also finished one shot behind after a wild round of seven birdies and five bogeys.

Fredgaard, among nine players who had at least a share of the lead, reached 2 under with a birdie on the 13th. But she came up well short of the 14th from the fairway and made bogey, went for the green on the par-5 15th and came up short and into the water and then three-putted for a double bogey.

Only five players broke par in the final round at Augusta National, with Maja Stark having the low score at 69. She faced her own playoff at Champions Retreat on Thursday just to get the 30th and final spot of players to make the cut. Stark wound up in a tie for 10th.