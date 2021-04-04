Luke Garza, Paige Bueckers named Naismith players of the year

Iowa senior center Luka Garza was named the Naismith Player of the Year Saturday, an award given to the best player in men’s college basketball. Garza finished second nationally in scoring, averaging 24.1 points, and establishing himself as the best player in the country since the start of the season. In women’s basketball, UConn guard Paige Bueckers became the first freshman to win the honor. Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith won the Wade Trophy, the oldest of the women’s basketball awards, dating to 1978 . . . Indiana health officials are investigating whether anyone was exposed to COVID-19 by Alabama residents following Friday night’s death of Crimson Tide fan Luke Ratliff , who was in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament last weekend. An Alabama newspaper, citing multiple sources it did not identify, reported Ratliff died of complications related to COVID-19 . . . Oklahoma hired Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser as its basketball coach following Lon Kruger’s retirement. Moser orchestrated one of the great underdog stories in sports in recent years, leading the mid-major Ramblers to two deep NCAA Tournament runs with the blessing of 101-year-old chaplain Sister Jean . Loyola Chicago is expected to promote assistant Drew Valentine to replace Moser, sources told ESPN . . . The University of Cincinnati put second-year basketball coach John Brannen on paid leave pending an investigation after six Bearcats players decided to transfer last month. The school announced March 26 that it had launched an investigation amid reports that a rift between Brannen and players had led to the requested transfers. Among the six who entered the transfer portal during a week in March were four members of the 2020 freshman class.

Justin Covington burst 44 yards for a touchdown on the fifth play of the game and No. 16 Villanova (2-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) never looked back, defeating host Maine (2-2, 2-2), 44-17 . . . Tyler Phelps threw three touchdown passes to lead Davidson to a 31-25 victory over host San Diego, ending the Toreros’ 39-game league winning streak. San Diego (3-1, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) would have broken the Football Championship Subdivision record with a win against Davidson (4-1, 3-0).

Advertisement

Horse racing

Essential Quality takes Blue Grass

Unbeaten Essential Quality continued his mastery of Keeneland and established himself as a Kentucky Derby favorite, outdueling Highly Motivated in the stretch to win the $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes by a neck at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. Ridden by Luis Saez, Essential Quality covered 1⅛ mile in 1 minute, 48.50 seconds and paid $3, $2.20 and $2.10 . . . Rock Your World won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 4¼ lengths over 4-5 favorite Medina Spirit, preventing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert from earning his 10th win in the West Coast’s prep for the Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Rock Your World ran 1⅛ mile in 1:49.17 and paid $12.40, $4.60 and $3.40 at 5-1 odds in Aracadia, Calif. It was the 3-year-old colt’s dirt debut; he won his first two starts on turf for trainer John Sadler . . . Bourbonic, a 72-1 long shot, stormed from the rear entering the stretch to edge Dynamic One by a head to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in Ozone Park, N.Y., and earn 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Kendrick Carmouche, Bourbonic covered 1⅛ mile in 1.54.49 and paid $146.50, $40.40 and $11.40.

Advertisement

Soccer

Revolution, LAFC play to draw

Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa both scored in the first five minutes of the second half before host Los Angeles FC pulled within one and then equalized in the final minutes as the teams played to 2-2 draw in a Major League Soccer preseason match. Defender Christian Mafla made his Revolution debut in the 78th minute. The left back joined New England from Atletico Nacional in the offseason . . . Liverpool outclassed Arsenal from start to finish in a 3-0 win in the Premier League in London with a brace for substitute Diogo Jota and a nutmeg from Mohamed Salah to revive the team’s hopes for a top four spot. It was a morale-boosting win for Liverpool, lifting last season’s champion up to fifth place with 49 points. That’s just two points behind Chelsea, which is letting its grip on fourth place slip after the London team lost 5-2 to West Bromwich Albion in the early kickoff . . . Real Sociedad ended a three-decade title drought when it beat Athletic Bilbao, 1-0, in the delayed 2020 Copa del Rey final in Spain. Bilbao will have a shot at a second straight title in just two weeks when it plays Barcelona in the 2021 final . . . Neymar was sent off late and then tried to confront a player after the game, as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lost, 1-0, at home to Lille, falling three points behind the new French league leader in a tense title race. Neymar was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute for kicking right back Tiago Djalo off the ball, having been booked in the first half for shoving midfielder Benjamin Andre in the face. Djalo was also sent off and remonstrated angrily with the referee. As both players argued as they walked back to the locker rooms, footage from broadcaster Canal Plus captured Neymar pushing Djalo on the shoulder and then trying to get past some security officials to confront him.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Hill to manage USA Basketball

Grant Hill will become the men’s national team managing director following the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball said. He’ll replace the retiring Jerry Colangelo, in a move where one Basketball Hall of Famer takes over for another in the critical role of assembling teams that will compete for gold . . . Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves after missing 10 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee . . . Top-ranked Ash Barty won her second straight Miami Open women’s tennis tournament title, 6-3, 4-0, when her opponent, Bianca Andreescu, retired after turning her right foot while hitting a forehand and sprawling to the hard court. Andreescu limped through 11 more points after the injury before quitting, crying and shaking her head.

Advertisement











