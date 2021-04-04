Nationals GM Mike Rizzo concerned as team remains in limbo under COVID-19 quarantine

“There’s been no protocol on an exact amount of full-team workouts you have to have before you can start a game,” Rizzo said Sunday on a video call with reporters. “So in essence we could be told we’re playing tomorrow with a very, very short workout schedule before. This brings up a reminder that the position players have not worked out in a week, and pitchers have not thrown any competitive pitch in that same span.

By midafternoon Sunday, Mike Rizzo did not have the answer that he may want more than anyone. He did not know whether the Washington Nationals will begin their season Monday against the Atlanta Braves. The general manager could only express worry about playing without the chance to shake off a week-long quarantine’s worth of rust.

Advertisement

“It’s something that we’re taking very seriously here. We’re thinking of creative ways under the protocol and under the guidance to get these guys as ready as possible. But without working out a week prior to the game is going to be something we’re concerned about.”

Rizzo’s news conference held a mix of good and less-encouraging news. The Nationals, whose three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed last week, have had no new positives in their coronavirus tests from Thursday or Friday. But they now have 13 members of the organization in quarantine (for close contacts) or full isolation (for anyone who has tested positive).

Four players tested positive last week. Nine others — seven players and two staff members — are quarantining because of potential exposure. Two of those people — a player and staff member — were added to the quarantine list this weekend because of District of Columbia regulations.

According to Rizzo, a “majority” of the 11 unavailable players was expected to be on the Opening Day roster.

Advertisement

The Nationals would be without outfielder Kyle Schwarber, infielder Josh Harrison, catcher Alex Avila and lefthander Jon Lester if the club were to play in the coming days, according to people with knowledge of the situation. They are planning to fill several spots with players from their alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va.

But Rizzo is wary about rushing his team back without a proper buildup. Now the Nationals will come off a long pause before their opener. And that opener, while still tentatively slated for 4:05 p.m. Monday, has not yet been firmly set by Major League Baseball.

Rizzo said Saturday’s test results, which he did not have when he addressed reporters Sunday, would have a significant bearing on the immediate schedule.

“We want to do everything we can to nip this thing in the bud right here, right now,” said Rizzo, adding that the Nationals are preparing to play Monday if that is what MLB decides. “So I think that’s being taken very much into consideration when we’re talking the next couple of days.”

No Bronx cheers for Germán

Domingo Germán was cheered by Yankees fans in his return from a domestic violence suspension but struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three runs over three innings in New York’s 3-1 loss.

Germán hadn’t pitched since Sept. 18, 2019, due to an 81-game ban under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy after an alleged incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child.

“It was very exciting to be back on a major league mound and compete,” Germán said via translator. “I wanted to stay calm and take it all in. Definitely had some issues in the game today, but overall, exciting.”

Advertisement

The 28-year-old righthander was applauded by fans in right field after he bolted out of the dugout for warmups about 35 minutes before first pitch — he pointed and acknowledged them as he sprinted by. He got more cheers from the virus-restricted, sellout crowd of 10,066 after completing a 12-pitch first inning.

He allowed a solo homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a two-run shot to Randal Grichuk in the second, repeatedly leaving the ball up in the strike zone on an afternoon with a 59-degree temperature at gametime. He needed 34 pitches to get out of the inning.

He labored through 22 more pitches in the third but escaped without further damage and was replaced by Michael King to start the fourth.

Germán was charged with four hits, a walk and a wild pitch while striking out two.

“Just a couple mistakes, they made him pay,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Just not overall as sharp with some of his secondaries.”

Dodgers’ RHP Gonsolin goes on 10-day IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers put righthanded pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to Thursday. Righthander Dennis Santana was recalled from the alternate training site at Glendale, Ariz., to fill the roster spot. Gonsolin, 26, made the opening-day roster for the first time but has not pitched this season. He was 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in eight starts last year for the World Series champions. “That shoulder inflammation, it’s something that’s been kind of lingering for the last few days,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He went out there and played catch today, didn’t feel great so I think it’s more being cautious with Tony being a big part of our club.” . . . The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Manager Derek Shelton said X-rays were negative, but an MRI showed some inflammation. Hayes had been listed as day to day, but he experienced more discomfort while he worked out before Sunday’s 4-3 loss at Chicago, so the Pirates decided to put him on the IL as a precaution.

Advertisement



