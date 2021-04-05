This week’s TV: ‘Hemingway’ arrives, ‘Shameless’ leaves, and ‘Game of Thrones’ heads to the stage

April Fools’ Day is over, just in case you think I’m trying to pull one over on you here. It’s true: “Game of Thrones” is being developed for the stage — with hopes of 2023 debuts on Broadway, in London’s West End, and in Australia.

The as-yet-untitled drama, to be written by George R.R. Martin with playwright Duncan Macmillan, will take place 16 years before the events of the HBO series, during The Great Tourney at Harranhal. A number of the characters featured on TV will likely appear as younger versions onstage, including Ned Stark, his younger sister Lyanna Stark, Robert Baratheon, and Jaime Lannister. That should add to the appeal of the play; some of the other prequel stories in development for TV take place prior to the existence of characters well known from HBO.

“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace,” Martin said in a statement. “Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ and in my novels, ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’ . . . and now, at last, we can tell the whole story . . . on the stage.”

Martin & Co. must be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Harry Potter franchise, whose “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is the highest-grossing non-musical in Broadway history.

Another post-“Game of Thrones” project will come to HBO in the meantime. A prequel set 300 years before the events of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is due next year. Called “House of the Dragon,” it will star Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Matt Smith.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Set in 1896 London, HBO’s new sci-fi series “The Nevers” is about a supernatural event that gives certain people — primarily women — special abilities. When these gifted folks face annihilation, a mysterious widow and a young inventor protect and shelter them. The blurb descriptions aren’t especially inviting, but we’ll see. The show arrives with some controversy in its wake, after creator Joss Whedon — about whom allegations of harassment have been made — dropped out of the production and British screenwriter Philippa Goslett stepped in. It premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. with the first of six episodes.

(From left) Alexa Loo, Nasim Pedrad, and Jake Ryan in the TBS series "Chad." Liane Hentscher

2. In the TBS comedy “Chad,” Nasim Pedrad, formerly on “Saturday Night Live,” plays a 14-year-old Persian boy dealing with high school factions. It sounds suspiciously similar to the wonderful “PEN15,” in which two women play teen girls, but it was in the works long before “PEN15” came to Hulu. The premiere of the single-camera series is Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

3. I don’t know if you’ve heard about it, but there was an art theft at Boston’s Isabelle Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990, when two thieves posing as cops ran off with 13 pieces of art. The crime remains unsolved, with a $10 million reward. On Wednesday, Netflix is releasing a four-part docu-series about it called “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist.” Not surprisingly, a number of current (Shelley Murphy, Kevin Cullen) and former (Stephen Kurkjian) Globies are included in the series, which is from brothers Nick and Colin Barnicle, the sons of former Globe columnist Mike Barnicle.

4. PBS’s “Hemingway: A Writer,” the latest documentary from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, revisits the legendary author, his background, aspects of his famous macho, his writing style, and his marriages. Mario Vargas Llosa, Edna O’Brien, Mary Karr, Patrick Hemingway, and Tobias Wolff are among those interviewed in the six-hour portrait, which runs in three parts — Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights on GBH 2 at 8 p.m. The voice cast features Jeff Daniels as Hemingway and Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary-Louise Parker, and Patricia Clarkson as Hemingway’s wives. Here is Mark Feeney’s Globe review.

5. So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night to “Shameless,” this Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime. The series, one of my favorites, is leaving after 11 seasons (the last two of which have been uneven). Will Emmy Rossum return for the farewell? I’ll have more to say about the show and its distinct legacy in a Globe piece that will run later this week.

6. The new ABC drama series “Rebel,” inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, follows blue-collar legal advocate Annie “Rebel” Bello, who is played by Katey Sagal. Unintimidated by big corporations, Rebel fights for causes she cares about, and tries to win at any cost. The cast includes Andy Garcia, John Corbett, and Sam Palladio, and the show premieres Thursday at 10 p.m.

7. This week, Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan of “Promising Young Woman” makes her debut as host of “Saturday Night Live.” The musical guest is Kid Cudi.

“Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” will also feature performances by Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Shawn Mendes. Courtesy of Netflix

CHANNEL SURFING

“The People v. the Klan” A four-part docu-series about Beulah Mae Donald’s lawsuit after the lynching of her son in 1981. CNN, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” This 2019 Person of the Year concert honors Parton, with hosts Little Big Town and performances by Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Shawn Mendes. Netflix, Wednesday

“Home Economics” A new sitcom about three adult siblings — one wealthy, one middle–class, and one struggling to get by — starring Topher Grace. ABC, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Call My Agent!” A French series about the star-making machinery, with real-life stars playing comic versions of themselves. Netflix

“Q: Into the Storm” A six-part docu-series that takes a deep dive into conspiracy culture. HBO

“The One” An eight-episode British show about a woman who heads up a dating company that searches DNA samples to create perfect romantic matches. Netflix

“Generation” Questions of gender, sexuality, and sex are in the foreground of the new teen dramedy. HBO Max

“Beartown” A wrenching but rewarding five-parter from Sweden. HBO and HBO Max

“Behind Her Eyes” A suspenseful six-parter about a love triangle that ends with a cop-out twist. Netflix

