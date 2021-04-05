DraftKings acquires Tel Aviv company to offer jackpot promotions

DraftKings announced Monday that it has acquired BlueRibbon Software, a Tel Aviv-based company that uses online gaming tools, such as jackpots, to increase customer engagement and retention.

The publicly traded Boston sports-betting company plans to integrate BlueRibbon’s jackpot tool with its platform, allowing users to receive personalized promotions and rewards. Paul Liberman, cofounder and president of Global Technology and Product at DraftKings, said the feature will “enable DraftKings to create dynamic incentives for our users as they engage with our products.”

The news comes less than a week after the company announced it had acquired Vegas Sports Information Network, a broadcasting company focused on sports betting. The financial terms of both deals were not disclosed.