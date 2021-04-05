Bad luck, a bad back, and some badly needed compassion

Tom Romano, an Air Force veteran originally from Lawrence, had friends in Tennessee who were originally from Trinidad. They told him about a 3-year-old boy named Robert, living in an orphanage.

Robert’s family in Trinidad had too many mouths to feed. He was the youngest of 10, and couldn’t work, so he was the odd one out.

Tom Romano and his son, Robert, use an app to video call each other. They haven't seen each other in person in four years.

Tom Romano’s dad had walked out when he was 4 years old, so something about that little boy sitting in an orphanage resonated.

“I adopted him in Tennessee,” Tom Romano was saying from his home in Manchester, N.H., where he lives now. “A judge in Trinidad and a judge in Tennessee signed the papers.”

He raised Robert in Londonderry, as a single dad.

“I enjoyed a wonderful childhood,” Robert Romano told me over the phone. “I was very lucky to be adopted.”

He was very lucky until he wasn’t. At 17, when Robert applied for a driver’s license, he found out his immigration status was unclear. His I-94, the form affirming that he entered the country legally, was missing. When Tom Romano showed officials the adoption paperwork from Tennessee, Homeland Security told him it wasn’t valid: It was a guardianship, not the formal adoption Tom had been told it was.

“They said he was an illegal alien,” Tom Romano said. “I said, ‘That’s crazy. He’s been living here as my son since he was 3.’ Homeland Security found the I-94 and said it was a clerical error. I didn’t know if I should be elated or angry. I said, so he’s okay? And they go, no, he’s not because he’s no longer a juvenile, so he’s not eligible to remain in the US.”

Robert Romano’s lawyer, Ann Elise McCaffrey, said that if Robert had been legally adopted before he turned 16, he would have become a US citizen automatically. He also could have applied for Special Immigration Juvenile Status, had he or his father known about it.

But that’s just it. The complexities of the immigration system were news to them, and to a lot of people who, with limited resources, try to navigate a system that has long been broken, begging for reform from politicians who couldn’t be bothered to fix it.

Tom Romano went through the adoption process again, formally adopting Robert when he was 24. But that did not resolve his immigration status.

Things went from bad to worse when Robert was arrested in 2017 in Windham, N.H., and charged with DUI.

“I told the officer I had a couple of drinks, but was not impaired,” Robert said.

His case was never heard. He was sent to an immigration detention center and lined up for deportation because his status was not resolved.

Two months after Robert was locked up, Tom fell and severed his spinal cord. It was an accident waiting to happen. An Air Force mechanic, he had badly damaged his back falling off an aircraft he was working on in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

Robert was deported in 2019 to a country where he knows no one, and since then has spent every waking hour trying to get back to a father who can’t sleep, who is dying.

Tom Romano is confined to a lounge chair because he can’t lie down. Because of the pain, he is on an unrelenting medication regime. He lives alone.

McCaffrey filed a request with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, seeking humanitarian parole so Robert could return to care for his dying father. When his father dies, Robert would be required to return to Trinidad. ICE denied the request.

“I’m terminal,” Tom Romano said. “I was told I’ve got six months, but they told me that a year ago. I fight this every day, to see my son again.”

A man who served this country and was injured in a time of war lies alone, a prisoner in his home, wishing only to see his son before he dies.

Somewhere between here, Washington, and heaven, there’s got to be somebody who can do the right thing.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.