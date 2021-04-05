Boston Globe columnist wins News Leaders Association opinion prize

The award, the organization said, “recognizes editorial writing that is excellent journalism and makes a difference in a community.”

The association honored Osterheldt with the Burl Osborne Editorial and Opinion Award, it said in a statement.

Boston Globe culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt has been awarded a prestigious prize from the News Leaders Association for her opinion writing.

The association said Osterheldt’s columns “explore America’s complicated, often brutal, relationship with race with a clarity that demands your attention. Osterheldt fearlessly tackled the deeply personal while demonstrating an ability to step back and vividly contextualize the intersection of race and culture in our society.”

Advertisement

It also lauded Osterheldt for writing with a “beautiful but powerful voice working at the height of her powers, showing her readers exactly why this moment matters.”

The group singled out a number of Osterheldt’s columns for praise including an Aug. 28, 2020 piece headlined “They’ll give your killer water and ignore your gasps for air: An American love song is violent.”

“Police will unload bullets into your back and tell the world your criminal record so folk can say you deserved to be gunned down by cops while your children watched,” she writes in the column. “They’ll say you had a knife in your car to justify the way they paralyzed you, Jacob Blake. But they’ll thank armed militia for countering the anti-brutality protest.”

Among Osterheldt’s other recent projects is A Beautiful Resistance, a multimedia initiative which featured columns, interviews, documentary videos, and musical playlists highlighting the work of Black entrepreneurs, advocates, and other voices of color.

The Columbia, Missouri-based News Leaders Association was formed several years ago as a merger of two longtime press associations: The American Society of News Editors and the Associated Press Media Editors. The organization describes itself as a group that “empowers journalists at all levels with the training, support and networks they need to lead and transform diverse, sustainable newsrooms.”

Advertisement

The association says it “fosters the highest standards of trustworthy journalism, advocates for a free and independent press, and nurtures the next generation of news leaders.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.