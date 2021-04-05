It snowed in northern Maine on Easter night; Caribou had 104.4 inches of snow this winter

Easter may have brought warm weather to Massachusetts, but it was a much different scene for some of our neighbors up north.
The National Weather Service reported on Twitter that several inches of snow fell across northern Maine on Sunday night.
“Seasonal snowfall update...a large storm south of Nova Scotia backed up to the west far enough last night to drop several inches of snow across northern Maine,” the weather service tweeted. “As a result, Caribou ME passed Binghamton NY atop the seasonal snowfall list.”
The National Weather Service office in Caribou, Me. reported that 5.5 inches of snow fell, and almost all of it had melted by Monday afternoon, as temperatures climbed to 46 degrees.
But that snow increased the seasonal snowfall total for Caribou to 104.4 inches, enough to surpass Binghamton, N.Y. for total snowfall for the 2020-2021 winter season.
[1230 PM] The same offshore system which has brought clouds to Eastern MA today produced over 5" of #snow for @NWSCaribou on Easter Sunday, allowing them to surpass long-time leader @NWSBinghamton in the 2020/21 snowfall table. Binghamton received 40" of snow on Dec 16-17, 2020. https://t.co/ieHbnCjLTK— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 5, 2021
