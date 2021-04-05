Law firm concludes sexual assault allegations made against prominent BC theology professor were false

Last month, Gaillardetz had voluntarily stepped away from his teaching and administrative duties while the outside firm, DeMoura Smith LLP, conducted its review of the allegations, which Gaillardetz had denied.

The statement said the professor, theology department chair Richard Gaillardetz, would resume his duties when the department gathers for its final meeting of the academic year on April 28.

An outside law firm that Boston College hired to investigate allegations that a prominent theology professor sexually assaulted a woman on two occasions when they were both graduate students at Notre Dame in the late 1980s has concluded the accusations were false, BC said Monday in a statement.

Advertisement

The allegations initially surfaced in late January and early February when theologian Laura Grimes had accused Gaillardetz, in a series of YouTube videos, of sexually assaulting her on two occasions in 1987. Gaillardetz released a statement in early March denying the allegations and calling them “reckless.”

According to the BC statement Monday, DeMoura Smith “considered the totality of the evidence gathered, assessed the credibility of witnesses, and applied a preponderance of the evidence standard to its work. The firm’s professional opinion and judgment is that Dr. Grimes’ allegations, ‘are not only not credible but are also false.’”

The BC statement also included what it said was an excerpt from the firm’s report, which said in part, “We confirm that our investigation was independent and free from any external influence or interference by the college or anyone acting on its behalf. The conclusions we reached are the result of our independent professional analysis and judgment concerning the matter and based upon a significant evidentiary record.”

As a result, the statement said, BC will take no further action in the matter.

Grimes couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.