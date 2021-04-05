Lawrence fire chief says Easter night blaze caused more than $ 1 million in damage

Moriarty said no firefighters were hurt while responding to the blaze, and all of the occupants of the buildings were able to escape on their own. One woman was found on the sidewalk suffering from shortness of breath, and she was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and released. There were no other reported injuries, he said.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the blaze caused a “massive amount of destruction” and more than $1 million in damage to homes on Saratoga Street and Bennington Street.

A 5-alarm fire destroyed three buildings and damaged three others in Lawrence Sunday night, officials said.

The fire started sometime before 7 p.m. in a densely populated neighborhood of Lawrence.

The fire department received a “multiple calls” and a cloud of smoke could be seen by firefighters responding to the blaze, according to Moriarty.

Firefighters from as far away as Peabody, Danvers, and Hudson, N.H. responded to help the Lawrence Fire Department, and the state fire marshal from New Hampshire also offered his assistance.

Moriarty thanked the fire departments from other communities that provided mutual aid. “It was a great team effort,” he said in a telephone interview. “We couldn’t have put it out without them.”

Moriarty said it could have been much worse if the fire had started later in the night, or if it had been windier.

“It traveled so fast,” he said.

The origin of the fire was unclear and the cause remains under investigation, he said.

“We may never know the exact origin” of the fire, he said.

Nine people were displaced by the fire, according to Jeff Hall, a spokesman for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

































