Maine wardens rescue N.J. family lost on mountain; man saved after plunging into water during hike

The first of the two rescues came after a family of five from New Jersey called 911 at 6:46 p.m. Saturday after climbing to the top of Maine’s Tumbledown Mountain and then finding themselves unable to locate the trailhead to descend the mountain, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said in a statement. Latti blamed snow and ice for the family, composed of 53-year-old Don Latona, 52-yar-old Meena Latona, 18-year-old Connor Latona, 20-year-old Meaghan Latona, and 22-year-old Ashley Latona, being unable to find the trailhead.

Maine Wardens conducted two rescues Saturday night, both of which officials said could’ve been avoided had hikers been properly prepared for the conditions in the mountains.

When Game Wardens and first responders arrived they found the family huddled together for warmth, Latti said. Temperatures atop the mountain were in the low 30s with winds whipping. The family did not have enough food, water, or lighting to climb down the mountain, nor did they have the proper clothing, Latti said. First responders lit a fire and warmed up the family before leading them back down the mountain.

“This family was not prepared for the conditions they experienced on this hike. There still is ice, snow, and sub-freezing temperatures on the trails of many Maine mountains,” said Maine Game Warden Sergeant Scott Thrasher in the statement. “These conditions can be extremely dangerous for those who are unprepared.”

The second rescue came when a friend of 38-year-old Christopher J. Lebel’s contacted 911 at approximately 9:42 p.m. Saturday night, Latti said. Lebel was hiking with his dog on the Appalachian Trail in Letter E township when he plunged into water four miles into his trip.

Lebel changed his clothes after getting out of the water but was unable to get warm, and texted his friend that he needed help. With temperatures below freezing, blustering winds, and ice and snow on the ground, Lebel became severely hypothermic, Latti said.

Game Wardens and rescuers took an all-terrain vehicle and then hiked through the woods to reach Lebel, who couldn’t walk when they arrived, Latti said. Rescuers lit a fire and gave Lebel hot food and liquids. He was able to walk out of the woods to the ATV draped in a sleeping bag at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Latti said.

“Lebel did not have appropriate clothing or hiking gear for this time of year,” Thrasher said in a statement. “Had Lebel been unable to send a text for help, it is unlikely he would have survived the night in the woods.”

In a telephone interview Monday, Latti said Lebel was “very lucky” he was able to text his friend, as cell service in the area where he fell is generally poor.

Latti said Game Wardens responded to a litany of similar rescues last spring at the onset of the pandemic when people were “eager to get outside.”

Both of Saturday night’s rescues could’ve been prevented had the hikers been prepared with the proper equipment, Latti said. He emphasized that the right footwear and clothing, as well as food, water, and an emergency signaling device other than a cell phone, were key for hikers. Latti also underscored the importance of telling a friend or family member where you are going and when you intend to be back before setting out for a hike.

Latti also warned hikers to stick to trails at their skill level, as Game Wardens have seen novice hikers hiking in areas that require “some serious skill.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.




