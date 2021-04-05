Mass. hiker falls off rock ledge after getting lost in N.H. state park

Jennifer Publicover was hiking along Monadnock State Park’s White Arrow Trail when she called 911 around 8:25 p.m. and told a dispatcher that she had no light source, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement. Publicover’s cellphone died one minute into the call, but the dispatcher was able to locate her GPS coordinates, which placed her half a mile from the end of the Old Toll Road in Jaffrey. Fish and Game conservation officers arrived at the trail at 9:20 p.m., the statement said.

A 40-year-old Winchendon woman suffered serious injuries Sunday after falling off a rock ledge while hiking in New Hampshire’s Monadnock State Park, Fish and Game officials said.

Publicover was located by two officers at 10 p.m., who discovered she panicked after her phone died and began hiking down the trail with no light, making it 500 feet before falling off a 20-foot rock ledge, officials said.

Conservation officers called in additional resources, including nearby fire departments, to assist in Publicover’s rescue. She was taken from the scene to an airpark, where she was transported by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center early Monday, the statement said.

Publicover began her hike at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Publicover was not dressed for the weather and did not have a compass, map, light source, food, or water with her while she was hiking, officials said.

“This incident could have had a much different outcome had Publicover not been able to make one last call from her cellular phone before the battery died,” the statement said.

