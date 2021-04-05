Mass. moves one step closer to normalcy, reaching major COVID-19 reopening milestones

The expanded list of qualifying health conditions brings Massachusetts in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents 55 and older and those with one qualifying health condition are now able to book vaccine appointments. State officials on Friday expanded the list of qualifying conditions to include type 1 diabetes, HIV, being overweight, and having a substance use disorder.

The state took another major step toward achieving normalcy on Monday, with an additional 1 million new people now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and nearly all public school districts sending elementary students back to full-time, in-person learning this morning.

Shortly after midnight, the state updated its website to reflect the addition of the new priority groups.

The Vaxfinder.mass.gov website — which residents can use to book a COVID-19 vaccination shot — was still functioning properly in the very early morning hours. Upon additional groups becoming eligible for vaccines in the past, the mad dash of residents to sign up for an appointment has resulted in the site suffering intermittent outages or crashing altogether.

At least one major pharmacy where vaccine appointments are available, CVS, updated its eligibility requirements soon after midnight as well — although there was limited availability among the locations statewide.

The coronavirus case counts are steadily rising as 90 percent of school districts in Massachusetts prepare to send elementary school students back to full-time, in-person learning. Last week, COVID-19 cases among public school students and staff members reached their highest weekly total since the beginning of the academic year.

Despite the record-breaking report — 801 new coronavirus cases among students and 244 among school staffers for the week that ended April 3 — state officials and public health experts have said the figures aren’t a signal that schools are unsafe.

They cited varying factors, including a rise in virus cases among young people and the number of children and staff members inside schools recently hitting the highest levels since classrooms closed in March 2020.

CDC officials have said in-person school is safe for children, as long as precautions are taken, including maintaining 3 feet of distance between students and universal mask wearing.

But the return to in-person learning has been complicated in some communities, such as Springfield and Lynn, by a shortage in school bus drivers.

Tom Hamilton, executive director of the School Transportation Association of Massachusetts, said there are about 1,200 fewer school bus drivers on the job since the pandemic abruptly sent students home in March 2020. School leaders in Springfield warned families last week that a bus driver shortage could cause transportation disruptions on Monday.

Some districts, including Boston and Worcester, have received waivers from the state to delay the return to in-person learning. All elementary schools are expected to be fully in person by May 3, according to state education officials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top health infectious disease expert, cautioned that the United States is “not out of the woods yet,” but said the country is “almost there” in an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta over the weekend. Coronavirus cases and deaths nationwide have climbed in recent weeks.

As long as the country follows two key steps — getting as many people vaccinated as soon as possible and doubling down on public health mitigation efforts, such as wearing masks — additional deaths, hospitalizations, and infections can all be prevented, he said.

This comes in the wake of a number of states — including Massachusetts — easing up their coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.

“This is not going to last forever,” Fauci said. “Just hang in there a bit longer, and the vaccine and the vaccinations of people in this country are going to override the surge of the virus.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 3 million people, on average, are now receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on a daily basis in the US. The country also reported a new record on Saturday, with 4 million doses administered for the first time in a single day.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Massachusetts — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,478,520 on Sunday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.