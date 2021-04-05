More than 7,000 vaccine appointments will become available in R.I. Tuesday morning

People can also make appointments for a vaccine at a participating pharmacy, including some CVS locations, Walgreens, Stop & Shop, Walmart, and a number of independent pharmacies.

Residents can book an appointment online through Rhode Island’s vaccine portal or by calling the hotline at 844-930-1779. These new appointments will be for the clinics at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston, and the regional sites in Westerly, Johnston, and East Providence.

PROVIDENCE — Approximately 7,300 COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be made available Tuesday at 9 a.m. for Rhode Islanders in all eligible groups, which now includes residents as young as 50 years old, who became eligible Monday.

Both CVS and Walgreens expanded eligibility to Rhode Islanders as young as 50 on Sunday night shortly after midnight. Both chain pharmacies, which receive inventory from the federal government and not from the state, update their vaccine portals on a rolling basis instead of releasing rounds of appointments at a specific day or time — unlike the state.

Matt Blanchette, a spokesman for CVS, said he recommends that Rhode Islanders continuously check the CVS portal for updated locations and appointment availability. Residents can also call the CVS hotline at 800-746-7287 to book an appointment.

Residents can also book appointments on Walgreens’ vaccine portal or by calling the company’s phone scheduler, which is available in English and Spanish, at 1-800-925-4733.

This week also marks the beginning of the state’s vaccine pre-registration system. Rhode Islanders can now pre-register to get vaccinated at a state-run site through the Vaccine Interest Notification List. Residents can pre-register on portal.ri.gov, which is the same site to book a COVID-19 test, or by calling 844-930-1779.

When an appointment opens up for someone who is pre-registered and is in an eligible group, a notification will be sent to that person with a one-time use link. People can be contacted either through email, text message, or by a phone call, depending on their preference.

Tom McCarthy, executive director of the COVID-19 response team at the state health department, previously said that while there will be some flexibility in the time of the appointment, the notification will provide a set date and set location that cannot be changed. People will have 24 hours to make an appointment once they receive the one-time use link and notifications will be sent out starting Wednesday. Residents will be prioritized by age and if they have underlying health conditions.

The news comes as the city of Providence announced new appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday. Appointments are available for Providence residents over the age of 18 in specific hard-hit ZIP codes: 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908, and 02909.

Ben Smith, a spokesman for the city, told the Globe Monday that 2,000 appointments have been posted for the Saturday clinic where vaccines will be administered by Asthenis Pharmacy at Providence Career and Technical Academy. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be administered, which means that 2,000 Providence residents will be fully vaccinated on Saturday from this clinic alone.

Residents can book an appointment using this link or by calling the Mayor’s Center for City Services at 3-1-1 or 401-421-2489.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.