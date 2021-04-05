Off-duty Bridgewater officer pulls man away from burning car after crash

Bridgewater first responders responded to the crash at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, after receiving multiple 9-11 calls reporting a vehicle crashed into the forest in the area of 554 Forest St., Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte and Acting Fire Chief Michael P. MacDermott said in a statement. Bridgewater Police K9 Officer Christopher Rondeau, who was off-duty and driving the other direction, witnessed the crash and was able to drag 34-year-old John T. McClellan away from the fire.

McClellan was the sole occupant of the vehicle and suffered serious injuries in the crash, the statement said. He was flown to a Boston hospital after receiving treatment from paramedics at the scene.

An investigation into the crash revealed that McClellan was operating the vehicle at a high speed before crashing into the forest and being ejected from the vehicle, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by Bridgewater police and the Raynham police department accident reconstruction team.

