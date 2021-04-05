Rhode Island’s most vaccinated cities and towns

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and either the Baltimore Orioles are the 1927 Yankees, or this is going to be a long baseball season. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 138,255 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 314 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.9 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 17.1 percent. The state announced six more deaths, bringing the total to 2,630. There were 136 people in the hospital, and 254,413 residents were fully vaccinated.

It’s a big day in Rhode Island, as all residents age 50 and older are now eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination. By the end of the month, everyone who is at least 18 years old is expected to be eligible.

You can sign up for your vaccine here.

As of last week, we know that more than half of the residents in four communities – New Shoreham, Jamestown, East Greenwich, and Barrington – had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and only Woonsocket was under 30 percent.

How is your community doing? Here’s a breakdown of the percentage of residents at least partially vaccinated in each city and town, according to the Department of Health.

Municipality: 2018 estimated population / Percentage at least partially vaccinated

New Shoreham: 743 / 71.5 percent

Jamestown: 4,585 / 55.5 percent

East Greenwich: 10,152 / 54.6 percent

Barrington: 12,654 / 50.7 percent

North Kingstown: 21,865 / 48.0 percent

Central Falls: 14,685 / 46.9 percent

Lincoln: 17,759 / 44.2 percent

North Smithfield: 10,434 / 43.1 percent

Warren: 9,059 / 42.5 percent

Middletown: 13,448 / 42.4 percent

Charlestown: 6,724 / 42.3 percent

Warwick: 69,409 / 42.3 percent

West Greenwich: 5,227 / 41.2 percent

Smithfield: 19,123/ 40.7 percent

Coventry: 29,218 / 40.6 percent

Exeter: 5,910 / 40.6 percent

Cumberland: 29,198/ 40.4 percent

Narragansett: 14,249 / 40.4 percent

Portsmouth: 14,718 / 40.1 percent

North Providence: 27,708 / 39.8 percent

Richmond: 6,270 / 39.8 percent

Scituate: 9,215 / 39.6 percent

Bristol: 19,767 / 39.0 percent

Hopkinton: 6,777 / 38.9 percent

South Kingstown: 26,968 / 38.9 percent

Cranston: 67,883 / 38.5 percent

East Providence: 39,942 / 38.4 percent

Little Compton: 3,160 / 37.8 percent

Johnston: 25,086 / 37.3 percent

Glocester: 8,513 / 36.8 percent

West Warwick: 24,266 / 36.4 percent

Westerly: 19,492 / 36.1 percent

Burrillville: 13,684 / 33.8 percent

Pawtucket: 58,618 / 33.2 percent

Foster: 4,016 / 32.9 percent

Tiverton: 13,520 / 31.4 percent

Newport: 21,811 / 30.9 percent

Providence: 145,711 / 30.3 percent

Woonsocket: 33,979 / 26.9 percent

⚓ If Amtrak gets $80 billion from President Joe Biden, here’s what that could mean for Providence and the rest of the region. Read more.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that it’s been more than a year since the last jury trial was convened in Rhode Island, where there usually are 30 to 50 civil and criminal jury trials each year. Read more.

⚓ Organizers hope that as many as 6,000 people of color in Rhode Island will receive vaccines on the weekend of April 10-11 at locations in Providence and Woonsocket. Read more.

⚓ On Saturday, at Hasbro Children’s first clinic for at-risk youth, more than 100 people age 16 to 25 received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For many of them, and their parents, it was a sign of hope during a year of isolation and worry. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Andrew Naperotic, who co-founded ADDASPACE, a Bristol-based company that recycles discontinued shipping containers and manufactures them into dwelling units. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Hospitality: There’s a reckoning in the hospitality industry right now as workers — and their bosses — contemplate how much of the old normal they’re willing to return to. Read more.

⚓ Health: While it remains fairly unusual for hospital chiefs across the country to work as directors for publicly traded companies -- sometimes earning more than $1 million a year -- the practice is now routine in Boston. Read more.

⚓ Business: What’s next for Kenmore Square? Read more.

⚓ Sports: Though the Red Sox have 159 games to play, such a poor start bodes ill. In the wild card era, only 15 of 83 teams (18 percent) that started 0-3 reached the playoffs. Read more.

⚓ At 4 p.m., the House Corporations Committee will take up a proposal to rename the airport from “T.F. Green state airport” to “Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.”

⚓ The House Oversight Committee is meeting at 10:30 a.m. with acting Director of Administration James Thorsen.

⚓ The Senate Oversight Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss all of the current executive orders that are in place.

