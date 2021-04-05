Tough times for small colleges

Becker College in Worcester will become the latest small, tuition-dependent institution in New England to shut its doors in recent years. Here’s a look at other New England schools that have closed or merged with other colleges.
Pine Manor College, Chestnut Hill – merger underway with Boston College
Newbury College, Brookline – closed in 2019
College of St. Joseph, Rutland, Vt. – closed in 2019
Green Mountain College, Poultney, Vt. – closed in 2019
Southern Vermont College, Bennington – Closed in 2019
Atlantic Union College, Lancaster – closed in 2018
Mount Ida College, Newton – closed in 2018
Wheelock College, Boston – merged with Boston University in 2018
Marian Court College, Swampscott – closed in 2015