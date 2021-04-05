Man killed after pickup truck slams into brick wall in Lowell

A 42-year-old man was killed Monday morning in Lowell after he allegedly slammed his pickup truck into a brick wall, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The man, whose name has not been released, was driving a white Dodge Ram in the area of Gorham Street and the Lowell Connector, Ryan’s office said in a statement. The man, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was transported to an area hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
No further information was released Monday afternoon.
