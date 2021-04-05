Man killed after pickup truck slams into brick wall in Lowell

A 42-year-old man was killed Monday morning in Lowell after he allegedly slammed his pickup truck into a brick wall, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving a white Dodge Ram in the area of Gorham Street and the Lowell Connector, Ryan’s office said in a statement. The man, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was transported to an area hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.