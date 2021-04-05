Two-alarm fire damages Lowell three-decker

LOWELL — A two-alarm fire tore through the top floor of a three-decker here Sunday night, leaving extensive damage to the top floor and water damage to the apartments beneath, officials said.

Firefighters were called to 241 School St. about 10:28 p.m.. When crews arrived, a person on the street told them that someone could be trapped on the third floor, Lowell Deputy Fire Chief Tim Casey said at the scene.

Casey said firefighters found no one on the third floor during their initial and secondary searches. He said they have not made contact with the residents and did not know if anyone was home at the time.