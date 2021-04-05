Two-alarm fire damages Lowell three-decker

LOWELL — A two-alarm fire tore through the top floor of a three-decker here Sunday night, leaving extensive damage to the top floor and water damage to the apartments beneath, officials said.
Firefighters were called to 241 School St. about 10:28 p.m.. When crews arrived, a person on the street told them that someone could be trapped on the third floor, Lowell Deputy Fire Chief Tim Casey said at the scene.
Casey said firefighters found no one on the third floor during their initial and secondary searches. He said they have not made contact with the residents and did not know if anyone was home at the time.
“We’re still trying to locate the third floor occupants,” he said.
Others living in the building escaped without injury, Casey said. About 13 people were believed to have been displaced by the blaze, he said.
Heavy smoke and fire damage could be seen on the third floor, where several windows were smashed out. Two fire trucks had their ladders extended up and over the house, but were beginning to bring the ladders down about 12:15 a.m. Monday.
Casey said the home is not a total loss but will require extensive renovations to the third floor and the roof to be habitable again.
The fire’s cause has not been determined and is under investigation, Casey said.
Globe correspondent Abigail Feldman contributed to this report.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.