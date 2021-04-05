Vaccine side effects lead to educator staff shortage in Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Several Connecticut school districts have been forced to close or stop in-person learning for a day, after educators attending coronavirus vaccine clinics called in sick with side effects from the shot.

Manchester schools reported a shortage of teachers and bus drivers on Monday after a vaccine clinic for educators was held there over the weekend.

“I understand the challenges this causes for parents and families and had hoped to avoid going remote for the day,” Matt Geary, the town’s school superintendent, wrote to the community Monday. “I apologize for the inconvenience.”