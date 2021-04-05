‘We’re all waiting.’ Businesses affected by car inspection pause hoping system gets fixed soon

He said service stations often see a spike in revenue toward the end of every month from drivers who need new inspection stickers.

“Well, I think everybody is anxious to get it back online, so we’re all waiting,” said John Howell, co-executive director of the New England Service Station & Automotive Repair Association, in a phone interview.

Businesses that provide vehicle inspections in Massachusetts are “anxious” to resume offering the service, amid an ongoing problem with a Registry vendor that has shut down inspections for the past week in the Commonwealth and several other states, a trade group leader said Monday.

Advertisement

“Everybody waits to the last minute to get inspections,” Howell said. “Depending on your business model, it could be very damaging if you rely on sticker revenue” heavily.

The state Registry of Motor Vehicles, meanwhile, said Monday via Twitter that inspections won’t resume until Tuesday at the earliest.

“Due to a production issue with our vendor Applus Technologies, inspection stations will be unable to inspect vehicles through Tuesday 4/6. Please visit http://mavehiclecheck.com for more information,” the Registry tweeted.

Applus took its system offline Tuesday in Massachusetts and several other states following a malware attack. On Sunday, the RMV issued a statement on Twitter calling on the company to provide a timeframe for when the software will be back online.

“The RMV continues to urge its vendor, Applus Technologies, to provide a timeline to resolution and confirmation of the extent of this nationwide system outage impacting citizens in need of a vehicle inspection, and the small businesses who run inspection stations in MA,” the Sunday statement said.

Since the inspection system went offline last week, officials estimate there are between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles on the road that still have a March inspection sticker. The RMV said it has asked law enforcement to show discretion to drivers with expired stickers.

Advertisement

Applus signed a $29 million contract with the state in 2016. The company’s program faced a number of issues after its rollout, which drew outcry from inspection station workers who said they lost business while dealing with technical problems with the new equipment.

Darrin Greene, CEO of Applus, addressed the inspection issue during a recent Webinar hosted by the Massachusetts Registry.

Green offered his “sincerest apologies” for the ongoing inspection shutdown.

“We do understand the effects it is having on the businesses,” Greene said. “And we are working extremely hard to complete the investigation and [return] to normal operations both safely and securely.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.