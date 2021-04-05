Woman’s death under investigation in Derry, N.H., authorities say

Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” death of a woman and a fire at a residence in Derry, N.H., authorities said.
The incident took place at a home on Mt. Pleasant Street in the Rockingham County town. Authorities did not release information on the specific location where the fire and the fatal incident took place.
A man was taken to an undisclosed hospital in Boston for treatment of injuries, officials said.
The woman’s death is under investigation by police and New Hampshire Attorney General’s office. The incident does not pose a threat to the public, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young said in a statement.
No further information is currently available.
