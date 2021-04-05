Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction over accusers’ testimony

In the appeal, Weinstein’s lawyers said the women’s testimony led the jury to focus on the long history of allegations against their client rather than on the specific charges that had brought him into the courtroom.

Weinstein, 69, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a case that relied heavily on testimony from three women who spoke at the trial about Weinstein’s assaults against them, although he was not charged for the behavior they described.

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer found guilty of two felony sex crimes last year, appealed his conviction Monday, saying several women who had accused him of sexual assault should never have been allowed to testify.

“Simply put, the prosecution tried Weinstein’s character not his conduct,” Weinstein’s lawyers write in the appeal.

The long-expected appeal, filed in New York state Supreme Court, marks the beginning of what is likely to be a lengthy effort by Weinstein’s legal team to change his fate.

The allegations against Weinstein ignited the #MeToo movement in 2017 after several women accused him of assault and harassment in an article in The New York Times. That article and one in The New Yorker led to many others about Weinstein, and about sexual misconduct by powerful men across multiple industries, bringing new scrutiny to behavior that had long been ignored.

Weinstein’s trial showed something further: A court system that seemed at times to be ill-equipped to bring justice to the victims of sex crimes could convict a man who had been credibly accused by so many.

“This is no ordinary legal case — it was the break in the dam of decades of discrimination and unfairness,” said Karen Dunn, a partner at the Paul, Weiss law firm in New York City. “It is hard to imagine, particularly on the facts of this case, a court wanting to be seen as unwinding the hard-fought progress of the #MeToo movement.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 90 women. He faces additional criminal charges in Los Angeles stemming from two attacks that prosecutors there say took place in 2013.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.