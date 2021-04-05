Mass. reports 37,376 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 37,376 to 3,941,555, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 72,047 were reported. The number of vaccinations reported tends to be lower on Mondays.

The total number of shots administered amounted to about 85.3 percent of the 4,619,870 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,449,751 first shots and 1,391,254 second shots of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. It also included 100,550 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,491,804.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

